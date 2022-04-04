Non-GMO Soy Protein Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
Non-GMO Soy Protein Market
Increasing consumer demand for direct protein consumption as well as varietal application in meat substitutes has been driving the sales of food grade non-GMO soy protein.
This report contains market size and forecasts of Non-GMO Soy Protein in global, including the following market information:
- Global Non-GMO Soy Protein Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
- Global Non-GMO Soy Protein Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (Kiloton)
- Global top five Non-GMO Soy Protein companies in 2021 (%)
The global Non-GMO Soy Protein market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Food Grade Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Non-GMO Soy Protein include Cargill, Farbest Brands, Kerry, Archer Midland Daniels Company, E.I. Du Pont De Nemours and Company, NOW Foods, Wilmar International, A. Costantino& C. and SHANDONG YUXIN BIO-TECH, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Non-GMO Soy Protein manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Non-GMO Soy Protein Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)
Global Non-GMO Soy Protein Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
- Food Grade
- Feed Grade
Global Non-GMO Soy Protein Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)
Global Non-GMO Soy Protein Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
- Bakery and Confectionary
- Meat Substitutes
- Supplements & Neutraceuticals
- Animal Feed
- Others
Global Non-GMO Soy Protein Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)
Global Non-GMO Soy Protein Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
- North America
- US
- Canada
- Mexico
- Europe
- Germany
- France
- U.K.
- Italy
- Russia
- Nordic Countries
- Benelux
- Rest of Europe
- Asia
- China
- Japan
- South Korea
- Southeast Asia
- India
- Rest of Asia
- South America
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Rest of South America
- Middle East & Africa
- Turkey
- Israel
- Saudi Arabia
- UAE
- Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
- Key companies Non-GMO Soy Protein revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
- Key companies Non-GMO Soy Protein revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
- Key companies Non-GMO Soy Protein sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (Kiloton)
- Key companies Non-GMO Soy Protein sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
- Cargill
- Farbest Brands
- Kerry
- Archer Midland Daniels Company
- E.I. Du Pont De Nemours and Company
- NOW Foods
- Wilmar International
- A. Costantino& C.
- SHANDONG YUXIN BIO-TECH
- PingdingshanTianjing Plant Albumen
- CROWN SOYA PROTEIN GROUP
- LinyiShansong Biological Products
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Non-GMO Soy Protein Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Non-GMO Soy Protein Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Non-GMO Soy Protein Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Non-GMO Soy Protein Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Non-GMO Soy Protein Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Non-GMO Soy Protein Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Non-GMO Soy Protein Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Non-GMO Soy Protein Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Non-GMO Soy Protein Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Non-GMO Soy Protein Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Non-GMO Soy Protein Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Non-GMO Soy Protein Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Non-GMO Soy Protein Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Non-GMO Soy Protein Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Non-GMO Soy Protein Companies
3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Non-GMO Soy Protein Companies
4 Sights by Product
4.1 Overview
