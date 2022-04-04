Estragole Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
Estragole Market
The estragole is a naturally occurring flavor in tarragon, anis vert, sweet fennel, anis star, sweet basil, and others.
This report contains market size and forecasts of Estragole in global, including the following market information:
- Global Estragole Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
- Global Estragole Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (Kiloton)
- Global top five Estragole companies in 2021 (%)
The global Estragole market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Tablet Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Estragole include Arora Aromatics, Indenta Chemicals, AOS PRODUCTS, De Monchy Aromatics, Brüder Unterweger, Kancor Ingredients, Hawaii Pharm, Genius Central and Health Priorities. etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Estragole manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Estragole Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)
Global Estragole Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
- Tablet
- Syrup
- Others
Global Estragole Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)
Global Estragole Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
- Food Products
- Consumer goods
- Animal Feed
- Others
Global Estragole Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)
Global Estragole Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
- North America
- US
- Canada
- Mexico
- Europe
- Germany
- France
- U.K.
- Italy
- Russia
- Nordic Countries
- Benelux
- Rest of Europe
- Asia
- China
- Japan
- South Korea
- Southeast Asia
- India
- Rest of Asia
- South America
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Rest of South America
- Middle East & Africa
- Turkey
- Israel
- Saudi Arabia
- UAE
- Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
- Key companies Estragole revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
- Key companies Estragole revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
- Key companies Estragole sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (Kiloton)
- Key companies Estragole sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
- Arora Aromatics
- Indenta Chemicals
- AOS PRODUCTS
- De Monchy Aromatics
- Brüder Unterweger
- Kancor Ingredients
- Hawaii Pharm
- Genius Central
- Health Priorities
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Estragole Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Estragole Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Estragole Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Estragole Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Estragole Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Estragole Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Estragole Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Estragole Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Estragole Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Estragole Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Estragole Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Estragole Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Estragole Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Estragole Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Estragole Companies
3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Estragole Companies
4 Sights by Product
4.1 Overview
4.1.1 By Type – Global Estragole Market Size Markets, 2021 & 2028
4.1.2 Tablet
4.1.3 Syrup
4.1.4 Others
