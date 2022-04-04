News

Microbial Protein Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

Microbial Protein Market

Microbial protein is a nutritional compound derived from the microbial sources such as bacteria, fungi, algae and can be used in nutritional supplements and animal feed. Microbial protein is used for different applications like animal feed, food & beverages and nutraceuticals. The wide range of practical applications of the microbial protein leads to increasing demand of microbial protein from consumers over the forecast period.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Microbial Protein in global, including the following market information:

 

  • Global Microbial Protein Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
  • Global Microbial Protein Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (Kiloton)
  • Global top five Microbial Protein companies in 2021 (%)

The global Microbial Protein market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Bacteria Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Microbial Protein include Lonza Group, Amaferm, Alltech, Nutreco, CHEMI GROUP, BIOMIN Holding, Devenish Nutrition, IPK Gatersleben and Quality Liquid Feeds. etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Microbial Protein manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Microbial Protein Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)

Global Microbial Protein Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

  • Bacteria
  • Yeast
  • Algae
  • Others

Global Microbial Protein Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)

Global Microbial Protein Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

  • Food & Beverages
  • Animal Feed
  • Others

Global Microbial Protein Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)

Global Microbial Protein Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

  • North America
  • US
  • Canada
  • Mexico
  • Europe
  • Germany
  • France
  • U.K.
  • Italy
  • Russia
  • Nordic Countries
  • Benelux
  • Rest of Europe
  • Asia
  • China
  • Japan
  • South Korea
  • Southeast Asia
  • India
  • Rest of Asia
  • South America
  • Brazil
  • Argentina
  • Rest of South America
  • Middle East & Africa
  • Turkey
  • Israel
  • Saudi Arabia
  • UAE
  • Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

  • Key companies Microbial Protein revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
  • Key companies Microbial Protein revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
  • Key companies Microbial Protein sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (Kiloton)
  • Key companies Microbial Protein sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

  • Lonza Group
  • Amaferm
  • Alltech
  • Nutreco
  • CHEMI GROUP
  • BIOMIN Holding
  • Devenish Nutrition
  • IPK Gatersleben
  • Quality Liquid Feeds

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Microbial Protein Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Microbial Protein Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Microbial Protein Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Microbial Protein Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Microbial Protein Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Microbial Protein Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Microbial Protein Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Microbial Protein Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Microbial Protein Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Microbial Protein Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Microbial Protein Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Microbial Protein Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Microbial Protein Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Microbial Protein Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Microbial Protein Companies
3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Microbial Protein Companies
4 Sights by Product
4.1 Overview

