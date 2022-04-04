Containers Coating Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

Container coatings refer to coatings used inside and outside containers.Including shop primer, box inside paint, box outside intermediate layer, finish paint and box bottom anticorrosive paint.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Containers Coating in global, including the following market information:

Global Containers Coating Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Containers Coating Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (Kiloton)

Global top five Containers Coating companies in 2021 (%)

The global Containers Coating market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Solvent Based Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Containers Coating include Hempel, AkzoNobel, Jotun, PPG, Chugoku Marine Paints, Odyssey(RPM International), Sika, Sherwin-Williams and Kansai Paint, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Containers Coating manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Containers Coating Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)

Global Containers Coating Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Solvent Based

Water Based

Powder Coating

Global Containers Coating Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)

Global Containers Coating Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Inside

Outside

Global Containers Coating Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)

Global Containers Coating Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Containers Coating revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Containers Coating revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Containers Coating sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (Kiloton)

Key companies Containers Coating sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Hempel

AkzoNobel

Jotun

PPG

Chugoku Marine Paints

Odyssey(RPM International)

Sika

Sherwin-Williams

Kansai Paint

Valspar

KCC Marine Coatings

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Containers Coating Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Containers Coating Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Containers Coating Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Containers Coating Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Containers Coating Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Containers Coating Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Containers Coating Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Containers Coating Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Containers Coating Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Containers Coating Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Containers Coating Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Containers Coating Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Containers Coating Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Containers Coating Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Containers Coating Companies

3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Containers Coating Companies

4 Sights by Product

4.1 Overview

