Global Lithium Bromide Market Research Report 2022 Professional Edition

The global Lithium Bromide market was valued at 82.35 Million USD in 2021 and will grow with a CAGR of 1.13% from 2021 to 2027, based on Research newly published report.

The prime objective of this report is to provide the insights on the post COVID-19 impact which will help market players in this field evaluate their business approaches. Also, this report covers market segmentation by major market vendors, types, applications/end users and geography(North America, East Asia, Europe, South Asia, Southeast Asia, Middle East, Africa, Oceania, South America).

Lithium bromide is a chemical compound of lithium and bromine. Formula: LiBr. White cubic crystal or granular powder, easily soluble in water, soluble in alcohol and ether, slightly soluble in pyridine, it can soluble in methanol, acetone, ethylene glycol and other organic solvents. It is generally used in certain air conditioning systems.Lithium bromide has wide application range and in future its applications will increase further. But the demand of lithium bromide will decrease in future. The price of lithium bromide was increasing largely from 2010 to 2015, it is from 4600 USD/MT to 5500 USD/MT, and it will also increase in future. The global gross margin is at about 18-20%.

By Market Vendors:

Company A

Company B

By Types:

Lithium Bromide Solution

Lithium Bromide Anhydrous

By Applications:

Air Conditioning

Industrial Drying

Medicine Industry

Brazing and Welding

Key Indicators Analysed

Market Players & Competitor Analysis: The report covers the key players of the industry including Company Profile, Product Specifications, Production Capacity/Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin 2016-2027 & Sales with a thorough analysis of the markets competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors and comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of major market vendors.

The report covers the key players of the industry including Company Profile, Product Specifications, Production Capacity/Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin 2016-2027 & Sales with a thorough analysis of the markets competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors and comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of major market vendors. Global and Regional Market Analysis: The report includes Global & Regional market status and outlook 2016-2027. Further the report provides break down details about each region & countries covered in the report. Identifying its sales, sales volume & revenue forecast. With detailed analysis by types and applications.

The report includes Global & Regional market status and outlook 2016-2027. Further the report provides break down details about each region & countries covered in the report. Identifying its sales, sales volume & revenue forecast. With detailed analysis by types and applications. Market Trends: Market key trends which include Increased Competition and Continuous Innovations.

Market key trends which include Increased Competition and Continuous Innovations. Opportunities and Drivers: Identifying the Growing Demands and New Technology

Identifying the Growing Demands and New Technology Porters Five Force Analysis: The report provides with the state of competition in industry depending on five basic forces: threat of new entrants, bargaining power of suppliers, bargaining power of buyers, threat of substitute products or services, and existing industry rivalry.

Table of content

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered: Ranking by Lithium Bromide Revenue

1.4 Market Analysis by Type

1.4.1 Global Lithium Bromide Market Size Growth Rate by Type: 2021 VS 2027

1.4.2 Lithium Bromide Solution

1.4.3 Lithium Bromide Anhydrous

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Lithium Bromide Market Share by Application: 2022-2027

1.5.2 Air Conditioning

1.5.3 Industrial Drying

1.5.4 Medicine Industry

1.5.5 Brazing and Welding

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

1.8 Overview of Global Lithium Bromide Market

1.8.1 Global Lithium Bromide Market Status and Outlook (2016-2027)

1.8.2 North America

1.8.3 East Asia

1.8.4 Europe

1.8.5 South Asia

1.8.6 Southeast Asia

1.8.7 Middle East

1.8.8 Africa

1.8.9 Oceania

1.8.10 South America

1.8.11 Rest of the World

2 Market Competition by Manufacturers

2.1 Global Lithium Bromide Production Capacity Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.2 Global Lithium Bromide Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.3 Global Lithium Bromide Average Price by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.4 Manufacturers Lithium Bromide Production Sites, Area Served, Product Type

3 Sales by Region

3.1 Global Lithium Bromide Sales Volume Market Share by Region (2016-2021)

3.2 Global Lithium Bromide Sales Revenue Market Share by Region (2016-2021)

