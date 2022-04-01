Global Para-aminophenol (PAP) Market Research Report 2022 Professional Edition

The global Para-aminophenol (PAP) market was valued at 424.2 Million USD in 2021 and will grow with a CAGR of 3.32% from 2021 to 2027, based on Research newly published report.

The prime objective of this report is to provide the insights on the post COVID-19 impact wwhich will help market players in this field evaluate their business approaches. Also, this report covers market segmentation by major market verdors, types, applications/end users and geography(North America, East Asia, Europe, South Asia, Southeast Asia, Middle East, Africa, Oceania, South America).

Para-aminophenol (PAP) is the organic compound with the formula H2NC6H4OH. Typically available as a white powder. Para-aminophenol is a kind of commonly used intermediate of refined chemical industrial product, In the dye industry, it is applied to the synthesis of weakly acidic yellow 6G, weak acid yellow 5G, vulcanization blue 3R, Sulphur Blue CV, vulcanization Brilliant Green GB, sulfur red brown B3R, C.I. Sulphur Black 6(53295) and so on. In the pharmaceutical industry, it is used for the synthesis of paracetamol, clofibrate and so on. It is also used in the preparation of the developer, antioxidants and oil additives and other products.The pie chart below shows the market share by type. Hydrogenation Reduction Method and Iron Powder Reduction Method are the commercial production process of Para-aminophenol (PAP). In 2018, Hydrogenation Reduction Method accounted for a major share of 97.59% the global Para-aminophenol (PAP) market, this product segment is poised to reach 146561 MT by 2025 from 114302 MT in 2018.

