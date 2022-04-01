Global Shape Memory Alloys Market Research Report 2022 Professional Edition

The global Shape Memory Alloys market was valued at 567.93 Million USD in 2021 and will grow with a CAGR of 9.54% from 2021 to 2027, based on Research newly published report.

The prime objective of this report is to provide the insights on the post COVID-19 impact wwhich will help market players in this field evaluate their business approaches. Also, this report covers market segmentation by major market verdors, types, applications/end users and geography(North America, East Asia, Europe, South Asia, Southeast Asia, Middle East, Africa, Oceania, South America).

A shape memory alloy (SMA) is an alloy that “remembers” its original shape and that when deformed returns to its pre-deformed shape when heated. This material is a lightweight, solid-state alternative to conventional actuators such as hydraulic, pneumatic, and motor-based systems. Shape-memory alloys have applications in industries including Automotive, aerospace, and biomedical and robotics. Nickel-titanium alloys have been found to be the most useful of all SMAs. Other shape memory alloys include copper-aluminum-nickel, copper-zinc-aluminum, and iron-manganese-silicon alloys. The generic name for the family of nickel-titanium alloys is Nitinol.

By Market Verdors:

Nitinol Devices & Components

SAES Getters

G.RAU GmbH & Co. KG

ATI Wah-chang

Johnson Matthey

Fort Wayne Metals

Furukawa Electric

Nippon Steel & Sumitomo Metal

Nippon Seisen

Metalwerks PMD

Ultimate NiTi Technologies

Dynalloy

Grikin

PEIER Tech

Saite Metal

Smart

Baoji Seabird Metal

GEE

By Types:

Nickel-Titanium

Copper Based

Fe Based

By Applications:

Medical Applications

Aircraft Applications

Automotive

Home Appliance

Key Indicators Analysed

