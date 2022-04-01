Serial EEPROM Industry Status and Prospects Professional Market Research Report

The global Serial EEPROM market was valued at 741.23 Million USD in 2021 and will grow with a CAGR of 5.73% from 2021 to 2027, based on Research newly published report.

The prime objective of this report is to provide the insights on the post COVID-19 impact which will help market players in this field evaluate their business approaches. Also, this report covers market segmentation by major market verdors, types, applications/end users and geography(North America, East Asia, Europe, South Asia, Southeast Asia, Middle East, Africa, Oceania, South America).

EEPROM (electrically erasable programmable read-only memory) is user-modifiable read-only memory (ROM) that can be erased and reprogrammed (written to) repeatedly through the application of higher than normal electrical voltage. Unlike EPROM chips, EEPROMs do not need to be removed from the computer to be modified. However, an EEPROM chip has to be erased and reprogrammed in its entirety, not selectively. It also has a limited life – that is, the number of times it can be reprogrammed is limited to tens or hundreds of thousands of times. In an EEPROM that is frequently reprogrammed while the computer is in use, the life of the EEPROM can be an important design consideration. The Serial EEPROM market covers ?16Kbit, 32Kbit, 64Kbit, 128Kbit, 256Kbit, 512Kbit, 1Mbit, ?2Mbit, etc. The typical players include Microchip, ON Semiconductor, STMicroelectronics, Renesas Electronics, ROHM, Giantec Semiconductor, Adesto Technologies Corporation, Inc., etc. Among the key players of Global Serial EEPROM Market, STMicroelectronics profits most in 2019 and recent years, while Microchip and Giantec Semiconductor Corporation ranked 2 and 3. The market share of them is about 36%, 23% and 9% in 2019, respectively. Nowadays, there are eight mainly types of Serial EEPROM, including ?16Kbit, 32Kbit, 64Kbit, 128Kbit, 256Kbit, 512Kbit, 1Mbit and ?2Mbit. ?16Kbit is the main type for Serial EEPROM, and the ?16Kbit reached about 40% of global market share in 2019.?

By Market Verdors:

STMicroelectronics

Microchip

Giantec Semiconductor Corporation

ON Semiconductor

ABLIC

FMD

Fudan microelectronic

ROHM

Hua Hong Semiconductor

Renesas Electronics

Adesto Technologies Corporation, Inc

By Types:

Below 16Kbit Serial EEPROM

32Kbit Serial EEPROM

64Kbit Serial EEPROM

128Kbit Serial EEPROM

256Kbit Serial EEPROM

512Kbit Serial EEPROM

1Mbit Serial EEPROM

Above 2Mbit Serial EEPROM

By Applications:

Automotive

Consumer Electronics

Medical

Industrial

Key Indicators Analysed

Market Players & Competitor Analysis: The report covers the key players of the industry including Company Profile, Product Specifications, Production Capacity/Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin 2016-2027 & Sales with a thorough analysis of the market?s competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors and comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of major market vendors.

Global and Regional Market Analysis: The report includes Global & Regional market status and outlook 2016-2027. Further the report provides break down details about each region & countries covered in the report. Identifying its sales, sales volume & revenue forecast. With detailed analysis by types and applications.

Market Trends: Market key trends which include Increased Competition and Continuous Innovations.

Opportunities and Drivers: Identifying the Growing Demands and New Technology

Porters Five Force Analysis: The report provides with the state of competition in industry depending on five basic forces: threat of new entrants, bargaining power of suppliers, bargaining power of buyers, threat of substitute products or services, and existing industry rivalry.

