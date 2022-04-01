News

Automotive Turbocharger Heat Shield Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

Automotive Turbocharger Heat Shield

Turbocharger heat shield. It is located at the junction of the turbine housing and the center of the exhaust turbocharger, and is closely coordinated with the turbine housing and the intermediate, each of which has a certain amount of compression. The function of heat shield is to prevent excessive superposition of high heat from engine exhaust gas in turbine housing to the center containing high-speed rotating parts, prevent many important parts of accelerator from being affected by high temperature, and optimize the internal working environment of accelerator.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Automotive Turbocharger Heat Shield in global, including the following market information:

  • Global Automotive Turbocharger Heat Shield Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
  • Global Automotive Turbocharger Heat Shield Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Units)
  • Global top five Automotive Turbocharger Heat Shield companies in 2021 (%)

The global Automotive Turbocharger Heat Shield market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Metallic Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Automotive Turbocharger Heat Shield include ElringKlinger, Lydall, Tenneco, Dana Incorporated, Morgan Advanced Materials and Autoneum, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Automotive Turbocharger Heat Shield manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Automotive Turbocharger Heat Shield Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Automotive Turbocharger Heat Shield Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

  • Metallic
  • Non-metallic

Global Automotive Turbocharger Heat Shield Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Automotive Turbocharger Heat Shield Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

  • Passenger Car
  • Light Commercial Vehicle
  • Heavy Commercial Vehicle

Global Automotive Turbocharger Heat Shield Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Automotive Turbocharger Heat Shield Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

  • North America
  • US
  • Canada
  • Mexico
  • Europe
  • Germany
  • France
  • U.K.
  • Italy
  • Russia
  • Nordic Countries
  • Benelux
  • Rest of Europe
  • Asia
  • China
  • Japan
  • South Korea
  • Southeast Asia
  • India
  • Rest of Asia
  • South America
  • Brazil
  • Argentina
  • Rest of South America
  • Middle East & Africa
  • Turkey
  • Israel
  • Saudi Arabia
  • UAE
  • Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

  • Key companies Automotive Turbocharger Heat Shield revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
  • Key companies Automotive Turbocharger Heat Shield revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
  • Key companies Automotive Turbocharger Heat Shield sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)
  • Key companies Automotive Turbocharger Heat Shield sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

  • ElringKlinger
  • Lydall
  • Tenneco
  • Dana Incorporated
  • Morgan Advanced Materials
  • Autoneum

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Automotive Turbocharger Heat Shield Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Automotive Turbocharger Heat Shield Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Automotive Turbocharger Heat Shield Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Automotive Turbocharger Heat Shield Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Automotive Turbocharger Heat Shield Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Automotive Turbocharger Heat Shield Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Automotive Turbocharger Heat Shield Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Automotive Turbocharger Heat Shield Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Automotive Turbocharger Heat Shield Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Automotive Turbocharger Heat Shield Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Automotive Turbocharger Heat Shield Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Automotive Turbocharger Heat Shield Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Automotive Turbocharger Heat Shield Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Automotive Turbocharger Heat Shield Players in Global Market

Tags
Photo of grandresearchstore

