Self-Learning Neuromorphic Chip Industry Status and Prospects Professional Market Research Report
The global Self-Learning Neuromorphic Chip market was valued at 801.04 Million USD in 2021 and will grow with a CAGR of 14.93% from 2021 to 2027, based on Research newly published report.
The prime objective of this report is to provide the insights on the post COVID-19 impact which will help market players in this field evaluate their business approaches. Also, this report covers market segmentation by major market verdors, types, applications/end users and geography(North America, East Asia, Europe, South Asia, Southeast Asia, Middle East, Africa, Oceania, South America).
A self-learning neuromorphic chip that aims to make machines think and learn more like humans.North America region is dominating the global self-learning neuromorphic chip market with the largest market revenue. Owing to the presence of major market players, large market of image recognition and implementation of self-learning neuromorphic chip in numerous application such as wearables, consumer electronics, medical, aerospace and others is driving the market. Asia-Pacific region is expected to have fastest growth in the market due to the growing crime rate and increasing infrastructure development.
By Market Verdors:
- IBM (US)
- Qualcomm (US)
- HRL Laboratories (US)
- General Vision (US)
- Numenta (US)
- Hewlett-Packard (US)
- Samsung Group (South Korea)
- Intel Corporation (US)
- Applied Brain Research Inc. (US)
- Brainchip Holdings Ltd. (US)
By Types:
- Image Recognition
- Signal Recognition
- Data Mining
By Applications:
- Healthcare
- Power & Energy
- Automotive
- Media & Entertainment
- Aerospace & Defense
- Smartphones
- Consumer Electronics
Table of content
Chapter 1 Industry Overview
1.1 Definition
1.2 Assumptions
1.3 Research Scope
1.4 Market Analysis by Regions
1.4.1 North America Market States and Outlook (2022-2027)
1.4.2 East Asia Market States and Outlook (2022-2027)
1.4.3 Europe Market States and Outlook (2022-2027)
1.4.4 South Asia Market States and Outlook (2022-2027)
1.4.5 Southeast Asia Market States and Outlook (2022-2027)
1.4.6 Middle East Market States and Outlook (2022-2027)
1.4.7 Africa Market States and Outlook (2022-2027)
1.4.8 Oceania Market States and Outlook (2022-2027)
1.4.9 South America Market States and Outlook (2022-2027)
1.5 Global Self-Learning Neuromorphic Chip Market Size Analysis from 2022 to 2027
1.5.1 Global Self-Learning Neuromorphic Chip Market Size Analysis from 2022 to 2027 by Consumption Volume
1.5.2 Global Self-Learning Neuromorphic Chip Market Size Analysis from 2022 to 2027 by Value
1.5.3 Global Self-Learning Neuromorphic Chip Price Trends Analysis from 2022 to 2027
1.6 COVID-19 Outbreak: Self-Learning Neuromorphic Chip Industry Impact
Chapter 2 Global Self-Learning Neuromorphic Chip Competition by Types, Applications, and Top Regions and Countries
2.1 Global Self-Learning Neuromorphic Chip (Volume and Value) by Type
2.1.1 Global Self-Learning Neuromorphic Chip Consumption and Market Share by Type (2016-2021)
2.1.2 Global Self-Learning Neuromorphic Chip Revenue and Market Share by Type (2016-2021)
