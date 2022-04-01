Amateur Bicycles Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

This report contains market size and forecasts of Amateur Bicycles in global, including the following market information:

Global Amateur Bicycles Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Amateur Bicycles Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Units)

Global top five Amateur Bicycles companies in 2021 (%)

The global Amateur Bicycles market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Road Bikes Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Amateur Bicycles include Canyon, Pinarello, Colnago, Firefox Bikes, Raleigh, Focus Bikes, Felt Bicycles, Specialized Bicycle and Trek Bikes, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Amateur Bicycles manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Amateur Bicycles Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Amateur Bicycles Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Road Bikes

Mountain Bikes

Others

Global Amateur Bicycles Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Amateur Bicycles Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Transportation Tools

Recreation

Others

Global Amateur Bicycles Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Amateur Bicycles Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Amateur Bicycles revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Amateur Bicycles revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Amateur Bicycles sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)

Key companies Amateur Bicycles sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Canyon

Pinarello

Colnago

Firefox Bikes

Raleigh

Focus Bikes

Felt Bicycles

Specialized Bicycle

Trek Bikes

Eddy Merckx Bikes

BMC Switzerland

Giant

GT Bicycles

Salsa Cycles

Cannondale

Cervelo

Bianchi

Surly Bikes

Hero Cycles

Merida

Fuji Bikes

Accell Group

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Amateur Bicycles Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Amateur Bicycles Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Amateur Bicycles Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Amateur Bicycles Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Amateur Bicycles Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Amateur Bicycles Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Amateur Bicycles Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Amateur Bicycles Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Amateur Bicycles Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Amateur Bicycles Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Amateur Bicycles Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Amateur Bicycles Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Amateur Bicycles Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Amateur Bicycles Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Amateur Bicycles Companies

3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Amateur Bicycles Companies

4 Sights by Product

4.1 Overview

4.1.1 By Type – Global Amateur Bicycles Market Size Markets, 2021 & 2028

