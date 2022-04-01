LED-Based Lamps Used in Explosion-Proof Lighting Industry Status and Prospects Professional Market Research Report

The global LED-Based Lamps Used in Explosion-Proof Lighting market was valued at 53.27 Million USD in 2021 and will grow with a CAGR of 7.93% from 2021 to 2027, based on Research newly published report.

The prime objective of this report is to provide the insights on the post COVID-19 impact which will help market players in this field evaluate their business approaches. Also, this report covers market segmentation by major market verdors, types, applications/end users and geography(North America, East Asia, Europe, South Asia, Southeast Asia, Middle East, Africa, Oceania, South America).

Explosion-Proof Lighting (also known as hazardous location lighting and intrinsically safe lights) are lighting products, which are certified in accordance with and compliant to International regulative bodies and compliant to recognized safety standards.In North America, total LED-Based Lamps Used in Explosion-Proof Lighting accounted for 26.57%. In the Europe 27.45%, in Asia-Pacific 35.53%, in Latin America 4.73% and in Middle East and Africa 5.71%. Among all regions, Asia-Pacific is estimated to represent the highest share. In terms of value, the Asia Pacific (APAC) region is forecast to grow at a faster pace versus other regions during the forecast period, driven by use of the LED lamps in the commercial/ industrial (factory) application. The American region (South, Central and North America) region, pushed initially by the mining and oil-relation sub-applications and is forecast later-on to hold strong market positions in commercial/industrial, mining/oil-related, as well as the military and transportation-oriented sectors. The Europe, Middle East and African (EMEA) region, driven by its use of explosion-proof lighting in the oil-related industry, is forecast for slightly faster growth than the American region.

By Market Verdors:

OceanS King Lighting

Eaton

Emerson Electric

Iwasaki Electric

Glamox

Hubbell Incorporated

AZZ Inc.

Shenzhen KHJ Semiconductor Lighting

Adolf Schuch GmbH

Shenzhen Nibbe Technology

Phoenix Products Company

Western Technology

AtomSvet

LDPI

Zhejiang Tormin Electrical

Unimar

IGT Lighting

WorkSite Lighting

Oxley Group

TellCo Europe Sagl

DAGR Industrial Lighting

By Types:

Fixed LED Explosion-Proof Lighting

Mobile LED Explosion-Proof Lighting

Portable LED Explosion-Proof Lighting

By Applications:

Oil and Mining

Military Bases, Airports and Other Transportation Facilities

Commercial/Industrial

Electricity

Power/Other Plants

Key Indicators Analysed

Market Players & Competitor Analysis: The report covers the key players of the industry including Company Profile, Product Specifications, Production Capacity/Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin 2016-2027 & Sales with a thorough analysis of the market?s competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors and comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of major market vendors.

Global and Regional Market Analysis: The report includes Global & Regional market status and outlook 2016-2027. Further the report provides break down details about each region & countries covered in the report. Identifying its sales, sales volume & revenue forecast. With detailed analysis by types and applications.

Market Trends: Market key trends which include Increased Competition and Continuous Innovations.

Opportunities and Drivers: Identifying the Growing Demands and New Technology

Porters Five Force Analysis: The report provides with the state of competition in industry depending on five basic forces: threat of new entrants, bargaining power of suppliers, bargaining power of buyers, threat of substitute products or services, and existing industry rivalry.

