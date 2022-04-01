Heavy Truck Composite Component Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

In recent years, heavy trucks gradually show the trend of lightweight, which needs to reduce the weight while ensuring the weight of heavy trucks. Rapid industrialization, technological advances, and increasing consumer demand for comfort, safety, transportation of heavy trucks and a high priority for fuel-efficient vehicles have led to significant advances in the global market for heavy truck composite components.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Heavy Truck Composite Component in global, including the following market information:

Global Heavy Truck Composite Component Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Heavy Truck Composite Component Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Units)

Global top five Heavy Truck Composite Component companies in 2021 (%)

The global Heavy Truck Composite Component market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Fiberglass Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Heavy Truck Composite Component include KB Components, Pagna Composites, Continental Structural Plastics, MW Industries, Bolwell Corporation, Creative Composites, Wabash National Corporation, Utility Trailer Manufacturing Company and MFG Composite Systems Company. etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Heavy Truck Composite Component manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Heavy Truck Composite Component Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Heavy Truck Composite Component Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Fiberglass

High Strength Steel (HSS)

Aluminum & Magnesium

Others

Global Heavy Truck Composite Component Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Heavy Truck Composite Component Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Ordinary Heavy Truck

Multi-purpose Heavy Truck

Global Heavy Truck Composite Component Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Heavy Truck Composite Component Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Heavy Truck Composite Component revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Heavy Truck Composite Component revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Heavy Truck Composite Component sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)

Key companies Heavy Truck Composite Component sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

KB Components

Pagna Composites

Continental Structural Plastics

MW Industries

Bolwell Corporation

Creative Composites

Wabash National Corporation

Utility Trailer Manufacturing Company

MFG Composite Systems Company

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Heavy Truck Composite Component Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Heavy Truck Composite Component Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Heavy Truck Composite Component Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Heavy Truck Composite Component Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Heavy Truck Composite Component Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Heavy Truck Composite Component Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Heavy Truck Composite Component Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Heavy Truck Composite Component Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Heavy Truck Composite Component Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Heavy Truck Composite Component Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Heavy Truck Composite Component Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Heavy Truck Composite Component Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Heavy Truck Composite Component Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Heavy Truck Composite Component Players in Global Market

