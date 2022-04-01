DSL Chipsets Industry Status and Prospects Professional Market Research Report

The global DSL Chipsets market was valued at 393.09 Million USD in 2021 and will grow with a CAGR of 6.32% from 2021 to 2027, based on Research newly published report.

The prime objective of this report is to provide the insights on the post COVID-19 impact which will help market players in this field evaluate their business approaches. Also, this report covers market segmentation by major market verdors, types, applications/end users and geography(North America, East Asia, Europe, South Asia, Southeast Asia, Middle East, Africa, Oceania, South America).

DSL or digital subscriber line is a family of technologies that provide digital data transmission over the wires of a local telephone network. 1. DSL is available in every region of the world, and ADSL owns the majority of the market though VDSL and ADSL2plus are gaining ground 2. DSL is capable of providing up to 100 Mbp, and supports voice, video and data. 3. The new DSL network is IP-centric 4. There is broad equipment interoperability and there are currently established test specifications for ADSL, ADSL2plus, SHDSL, and soon VDSL2 will join the list 5. Finally, ADSL and home networking are a natural fit as DSL effectively supports multiple applications for multiple uses via each DSL connection. DSL Chipsets is the chipsets used in the DSL devices. Overall, the DSL chipsets market performance is negative, keeping the trend of declining.

By Market Verdors:

Broadcom (Avago)

MediaTek (Ralink)

Intel (Lantiq)

Qualcomm (Ikanos)

NXP (Freescale)

Marvell

Sckipio

By Types:

By Applications:

Internet Access & File Sharing

Video

Telecommuting

Online Education & Shopping

Telemedicine

Online Gaming

