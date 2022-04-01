Vision and Navigation System for Autonomous Vehicle Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

With the development of science and technology and the improvement of people’s living standards, higher requirements have been put on the intelligence of vehicles to promote the continuous progress of autonomous vehicles. Visual and navigation is a system applied to autonomous vehicles that makes the car perceptible. The surrounding environment and then decide what action to take to ensure the safety of all road users.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Vision and Navigation System for Autonomous Vehicle in global, including the following market information:

Global Vision and Navigation System for Autonomous Vehicle Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Vision and Navigation System for Autonomous Vehicle Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Units)

Global top five Vision and Navigation System for Autonomous Vehicle companies in 2021 (%)

The global Vision and Navigation System for Autonomous Vehicle market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Camera Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Vision and Navigation System for Autonomous Vehicle include Continental, Denso, Velodyne LiDAR, Valeo Group, Sony, Garmin, HERE Technologies, Aptiv and Autoliv, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Vision and Navigation System for Autonomous Vehicle manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Vision and Navigation System for Autonomous Vehicle Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Vision and Navigation System for Autonomous Vehicle Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Camera

Sensor

Positioning System

Inertial Measurement Unit

Global Vision and Navigation System for Autonomous Vehicle Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Vision and Navigation System for Autonomous Vehicle Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

L1 Vehicle

L2 Vehicle

L3 Vehicle

L4 Vehicle

L5 Vehicle

Global Vision and Navigation System for Autonomous Vehicle Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Vision and Navigation System for Autonomous Vehicle Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Vision and Navigation System for Autonomous Vehicle revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Vision and Navigation System for Autonomous Vehicle revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Vision and Navigation System for Autonomous Vehicle sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)

Key companies Vision and Navigation System for Autonomous Vehicle sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Continental

Denso

Velodyne LiDAR

Valeo Group

Sony

Garmin

HERE Technologies

Aptiv

Autoliv

ZF Friedrichshafen

Pioneer

Bosch

