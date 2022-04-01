Automotive Battery Module Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

Automobile battery module consists of multiple batteries stacked in series. Mainly used in electric vehicles.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Automotive Battery Module in global, including the following market information:

Global Automotive Battery Module Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Automotive Battery Module Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (MW)

Global top five Automotive Battery Module companies in 2021 (%)

The global Automotive Battery Module market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Lead-acid Batteries Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Automotive Battery Module include Panasonic, LG Chem, BYD, Samsung SDI, Johnson Controls, CATL, GS Yuasa, Hitachi Group and Automotive Energy Supply, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Automotive Battery Module manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Automotive Battery Module Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MW)

Global Automotive Battery Module Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Lead-acid Batteries

Lithium Battery

Others

Global Automotive Battery Module Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MW)

Global Automotive Battery Module Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

BEV

HEV

Global Automotive Battery Module Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MW)

Global Automotive Battery Module Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Automotive Battery Module revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Automotive Battery Module revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Automotive Battery Module sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (MW)

Key companies Automotive Battery Module sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Panasonic

LG Chem

BYD

Samsung SDI

Johnson Controls

CATL

GS Yuasa

Hitachi Group

Automotive Energy Supply

Blue Energy

Wanxiang

Beijing Pride Power

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Automotive Battery Module Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Automotive Battery Module Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Automotive Battery Module Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Automotive Battery Module Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Automotive Battery Module Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Automotive Battery Module Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Automotive Battery Module Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Automotive Battery Module Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Automotive Battery Module Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Automotive Battery Module Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Automotive Battery Module Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Automotive Battery Module Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Automotive Battery Module Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Automotive Battery Module Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Automotive Battery Module Companies

