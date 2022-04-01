Lithium-ion Power Battery Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
Lithium-ion Power Battery
Lithium-ion power battery is a new high-energy battery successfully developed in the 20th century. The negative electrode of such a battery is a material such as graphite, and the positive electrode uses lithium iron phosphate, lithium cobaltate, lithium titanate, and the like. Large-capacity lithium-ion batteries have been used in electric vehicles and will become one of the main power sources for electric vehicles in the 21st century. They have been used in satellites, aerospace and energy storage.
This report contains market size and forecasts of Lithium-ion Power Battery in global, including the following market information:
- Global Lithium-ion Power Battery Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
- Global Lithium-ion Power Battery Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (MW)
- Global top five Lithium-ion Power Battery companies in 2021 (%)
The global Lithium-ion Power Battery market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Ternary Lithium Ion Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Lithium-ion Power Battery include CATL, Panasonic, LG Chem, BYD Company, Samsung SDI, AESC, Gotion, Lishen and SK and etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Lithium-ion Power Battery manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Lithium-ion Power Battery Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MW)
Global Lithium-ion Power Battery Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
- Ternary Lithium Ion
- Lithium Iron Phosphate
- Lithium Manganese Oxide
- Others
Global Lithium-ion Power Battery Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MW)
Global Lithium-ion Power Battery Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
- BEV
- HEV
- Aerospace and Defense
- Others
Global Lithium-ion Power Battery Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MW)
Global Lithium-ion Power Battery Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
- North America
- US
- Canada
- Mexico
- Europe
- Germany
- France
- U.K.
- Italy
- Russia
- Nordic Countries
- Benelux
- Rest of Europe
- Asia
- China
- Japan
- South Korea
- Southeast Asia
- India
- Rest of Asia
- South America
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Rest of South America
- Middle East & Africa
- Turkey
- Israel
- Saudi Arabia
- UAE
- Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
- Key companies Lithium-ion Power Battery revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
- Key companies Lithium-ion Power Battery revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
- Key companies Lithium-ion Power Battery sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (MW)
- Key companies Lithium-ion Power Battery sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
- CATL
- Panasonic
- LG Chem
- BYD Company
- Samsung SDI
- AESC
- Gotion
- Lishen
- SK
- EVE Battery
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Lithium-ion Power Battery Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Lithium-ion Power Battery Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Lithium-ion Power Battery Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Lithium-ion Power Battery Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Lithium-ion Power Battery Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Lithium-ion Power Battery Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Lithium-ion Power Battery Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Lithium-ion Power Battery Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Lithium-ion Power Battery Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Lithium-ion Power Battery Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Lithium-ion Power Battery Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Lithium-ion Power Battery Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Lithium-ion Power Battery Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Lithium-ion Power Battery Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Lithium-ion Power Battery Companies
3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Lithium-ion Power Battery
CONTACT US:
276 5th Avenue, New York, NY 10001, United States
International: +1(646)-781-7170 / +91 8087042414
Similar Reports:
Lithium-ion Power Battery Material Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
Global and China LFP 38120 Power Lithium Battery Market Size, Forecast to 2027
Global and China Ternary Power Lithium Battery Market Size, Forecast to 2027
Global and China Cathode Material of Power Lithium Battery Market Insights, Forecast to 2027