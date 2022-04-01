Sunroof Glazing Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

Provide the ideal material for a transparent, panoramic roof to be used on Automotive.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Sunroof Glazing in global, including the following market information:

Global Sunroof Glazing Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Sunroof Glazing Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Sq.)

Global top five Sunroof Glazing companies in 2021 (%)

The global Sunroof Glazing market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Single Glazing Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Sunroof Glazing include Covestro AG, Freeglass, SABIC, Webasto Thermo & Comfort, Xinyi Glass, Central Glass, AGC, Vitro and Guardian Glass, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Sunroof Glazing manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Sunroof Glazing Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Sq)

Global Sunroof Glazing Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Single Glazing

Double Glazing

Triple Low-E Glazing

Global Sunroof Glazing Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Sq)

Global Sunroof Glazing Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Passenger Car

Light Commercial Vehicle

Truck

Bus

Others

Global Sunroof Glazing Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Sq)

Global Sunroof Glazing Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Sunroof Glazing revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Sunroof Glazing revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Sunroof Glazing sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Sq)

Key companies Sunroof Glazing sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Covestro AG

Freeglass

SABIC

Webasto Thermo & Comfort

Xinyi Glass

Central Glass

AGC

Vitro

Guardian Glass

Nippon Sheet Glass

Fuyao Group

Saint-Gobain

Evonik Industries AG

Corning Incorporated

Dongguan Benxun Automotive Glass

Sisecam Group

