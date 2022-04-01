Automotive Torque Sensor Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

Torque sensor is the detection of torsional torque on various rotating or non-rotating mechanical parts. The torque sensor converts the physical change of torque into an accurate electrical signal.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Automotive Torque Sensor in global, including the following market information:

Global Automotive Torque Sensor Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Automotive Torque Sensor Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Units)

Global top five Automotive Torque Sensor companies in 2021 (%)

The global Automotive Torque Sensor market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Rotary Torque Sensors Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Automotive Torque Sensor include ABB, Crane Electronics, Futek Advanced Sensor Technology, HBM – Torque Transducers, Honeywell, Kistler, Norbar, Infineon and Teledyne, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Automotive Torque Sensor manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Automotive Torque Sensor Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Automotive Torque Sensor Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Rotary Torque Sensors

Reaction Torque Sensors

Global Automotive Torque Sensor Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Automotive Torque Sensor Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Passenger Vehicle

Commercial Vehicle

Global Automotive Torque Sensor Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Automotive Torque Sensor Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Automotive Torque Sensor revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Automotive Torque Sensor revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Automotive Torque Sensor sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)

Key companies Automotive Torque Sensor sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

ABB

Crane Electronics

Futek Advanced Sensor Technology

HBM – Torque Transducers

Honeywell

Kistler

Norbar

Infineon

Teledyne

Datum Electronics

Magcanica

Interface

TE Connectivity

Mountz Torque

PCB Piezotronics

S. Himmelstein

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Automotive Torque Sensor Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Automotive Torque Sensor Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Automotive Torque Sensor Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Automotive Torque Sensor Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Automotive Torque Sensor Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Automotive Torque Sensor Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Automotive Torque Sensor Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Automotive Torque Sensor Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Automotive Torque Sensor Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Automotive Torque Sensor Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Automotive Torque Sensor Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Automotive Torque Sensor Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Automotive Torque Sensor Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Automotive Torque Sensor Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Automotive Torque Sensor Companies

3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Automotive Torque Sensor Companies

