Global Scandium Metal Market Research Report 2022 Professional Edition

The global Scandium Metal market was valued at 59.72 Million USD in 2021 and will grow with a CAGR of 3.69% from 2021 to 2027, based on Research newly published report.

The prime objective of this report is to provide the insights on the post COVID-19 impact wwhich will help market players in this field evaluate their business approaches. Also, this report covers market segmentation by major market verdors, types, applications/end users and geography(North America, East Asia, Europe, South Asia, Southeast Asia, Middle East, Africa, Oceania, South America).

Scandium is a silvery metal that is soft and has a density of about three times that of water. And it is a transition metal and is also considered a rare earth element due to similar chemical properties (such as difficulty in extracting and in separating from other elements) and existence in the same oresDue to the Scandium Metal special properties and no substitutes, in the coming years there is an increasing demand for Scandium Metal in the regions of North America, Europe, China, and Japan.

By Market Verdors:

Rusal

Stanford Materials Corp.

Metallica Minerals

Platina Resources Ltd.

Scandium International Mining Corp.

DNI Metals Inc.

Great Western Minerals Group

Intermix-met

CODOS

Hunan Oriental Scandium Co. Ltd.

Huizhou Top Metal Materials Co., Ltd (TOPM)

CNMC Pgma (Guangxi)

Ganzhou Kemingrui

By Types:

Scandium Oxide 99.99%

Scandium Oxide 99.999%

Scandium Oxide 99.9995%

Scandium Metal Ingot

By Applications:

Aluminum-scandium Alloys

High-intensity Metal Halide Lamps

Lasers

SOFCs

Key Indicators Analysed

Market Players & Competitor Analysis : The report covers the key players of the industry including Company Profile, Product Specifications, Production Capacity/Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin 2016-2027 & Sales with a thorough analysis of the market’s competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors and comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of major market vendors.

: The report covers the key players of the industry including Company Profile, Product Specifications, Production Capacity/Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin 2016-2027 & Sales with a thorough analysis of the market’s competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors and comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of major market vendors. Global and Regional Market Analysis : The report includes Global & Regional market status and outlook 2016-2027. Further the report provides break down details about each region & countries covered in the report. Identifying its sales, sales volume & revenue forecast. With detailed analysis by types and applications.

: The report includes Global & Regional market status and outlook 2016-2027. Further the report provides break down details about each region & countries covered in the report. Identifying its sales, sales volume & revenue forecast. With detailed analysis by types and applications. Market Trends: Market key trends which include Increased Competition and Continuous Innovations.

Market key trends which include Increased Competition and Continuous Innovations. Opportunities and Drivers: Identifying the Growing Demands and New Technology

Identifying the Growing Demands and New Technology Porters Five Force Analysis: The report provides with the state of competition in industry depending on five basic forces: threat of new entrants, bargaining power of suppliers, bargaining power of buyers, threat of substitute products or services, and existing industry rivalry.

Key Reasons to Purchase

To gain insightful analyses of the market and have comprehensive understanding of the global market and its commercial landscape.

Assess the production processes, major issues, and solutions to mitigate the development risk.

To understand the most affecting driving and restraining forces in the market and its impact in the global market.

Learn about the market strategies that are being adopted by leading respective organizations.

To understand the future outlook and prospects for the market.

Besides the standard structure reports, we also provide custom research according to specific requirements

Table of content

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered: Ranking by Scandium Metal Revenue

1.4 Market Analysis by Type

1.4.1 Global Scandium Metal Market Size Growth Rate by Type: 2021 VS 2027

1.4.2 Scandium Oxide 99.99%

1.4.3 Scandium Oxide 99.999%

1.4.4 Scandium Oxide 99.9995%

1.4.5 Scandium Metal Ingot

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Scandium Metal Market Share by Application: 2022-2027

1.5.2 Aluminum-scandium Alloys

1.5.3 High-intensity Metal Halide Lamps

1.5.4 Lasers

1.5.5 SOFCs

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

1.8 Overview of Global Scandium Metal Market

1.8.1 Global Scandium Metal Market Status and Outlook (2016-2027)

1.8.2 North America

1.8.3 East Asia

1.8.4 Europe

1.8.5 South Asia

1.8.6 Southeast Asia

1.8.7 Middle East

1.8.8 Africa

1.8.9 Oceania

1.8.10 South America

1.8.11 Rest of the World

2 Market Competition by Manufacturers

2.1 Global Scandium Metal Production Capacity Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.2 Global Scandium Metal Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.3 Global Scandium Metal Average Price by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.4 Manufacturers Scandium Metal Production Sites, Area Served, Product Type

3 Sales by Region

3.1 Global Scandium Metal Sales Volume Market Share by Region (2016-2021)

