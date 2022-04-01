Racing Component Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

This report contains market size and forecasts of Racing Component in Global, including the following market information:

Global Racing Component Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global top five companies in 2021 (%)

The global Racing Component market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Wheels Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Racing Component include OZ Racing, BBS, Aero Race Wheels, Bart Race Wheels, Bassett Wheels, Simpson Performance, Sparco, OMP Racing and Alpinestars Racing, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Racing Component companies, and industry experts on this industry, involving the revenue, demand, product type, recent developments and plans, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Racing Component Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)

Global Racing Component Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Wheels

Suits

Tyres

Wheel Guns

Helmets

Gloves

HANS (Head and Neck Support)

Others

Global Racing Component Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)

Global Racing Component Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Open Wheel Racing

Enclosed Wheel Racing

Kart Racing

Others

Global Racing Component Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions)

Global Racing Component Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Racing Component revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Racing Component revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

OZ Racing

BBS

Aero Race Wheels

Bart Race Wheels

Bassett Wheels

Simpson Performance

Sparco

OMP Racing

Alpinestars Racing

Impact Racing

Pirelli

Goodyear

Bridgestone

Paoli

HJC Motorsport

Stilo

Bell

Arai

NecksGen

Oakley

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Racing Component Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Racing Component Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Racing Component Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Racing Component Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Racing Component Market Size, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Key Market Trends, Opportunity, Drivers and Restraints

2.3.1 Market Opportunities & Trends

2.3.2 Market Drivers

2.3.3 Market Restraints

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Racing Component Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Racing Component Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Racing Component Revenue by Companies

3.4 Top 3 and Top 5 Racing Component Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.5 Global Companies Racing Component Product Type

3.6 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Racing Component Players in Global Market

3.6.1 List of Global Tier 1 Racing Component Companies

3.6.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Racing Component Companies

4 Market Sights by Product

4.1 Overview

4.1.1 by Type – Global Racing Component Market Size Markets, 2021 & 2028

