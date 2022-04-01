Shift-by-Wire System Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

A Shift-by-Wire System is a transmission system in which the transmission pattern in a vehicle is changed electronically without any mechanical connection between the gear lever and the transmission.SBW systems are used in different types of automatic transmission vehicles and their subclasses, such as stepless transmissions (CVT), dual-clutch transmissions (DCT), and automatic manual transmissions (AMT).Through this technique, electromechanical signals connect the gearbox to the selector lever.When the driver chooses the direction of propulsion, the signal is transmitted wirelessly to the transmission receiver.It Is Used In Combustion Vehicles And Electric Vehicles.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Shift-by-Wire System in global, including the following market information:

Download FREE Sample of this Report @ https://www.statsmarketresearch.com/download-free-sample/6972309/global-shiftbywire-system-2022-2028-585

Global Shift-by-Wire System Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Shift-by-Wire System Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Units)

Global top five Shift-by-Wire System companies in 2021 (%)

The global Shift-by-Wire System market was valued at 549.5 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 2035.9 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 20.6% during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

By Design Type Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Shift-by-Wire System include ZF Group, Kongsberg Automotive, Ficosa International SA, KOSTAL Group, GHSP, Bosch, JTEKT, Nexteer Automotive and Thyssenkrupp, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Shift-by-Wire System manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Shift-by-Wire System Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Shift-by-Wire System Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

By Design Type

Joystick

Rotatory

Lever

Buttons

Others

By Position Type

Console

Steering

Global Shift-by-Wire System Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Shift-by-Wire System Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Continuously Variable Transmission (CVT) Vehicles

Dual-Clutch Transmission (DCT) Vehicles

Automatic Manual Transmission (AMT) Vehicles

Global Shift-by-Wire System Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Shift-by-Wire System Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Shift-by-Wire System revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Shift-by-Wire System revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Shift-by-Wire System sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)

Key companies Shift-by-Wire System sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

ZF Group

Kongsberg Automotive

Ficosa International SA

KOSTAL Group

GHSP

Bosch

JTEKT

Nexteer Automotive

Thyssenkrupp

Kuster Holding

Atsumitec Co. Ltd.

Dura Automotive Systems

Sila Group

Tokai Rika

Eissmann Group

JOPP Group

Get the Complete Report & TOC @ https://www.statsmarketresearch.com/global-shiftbywire-system-2022-2028-585-6972309

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Shift-by-Wire System Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Shift-by-Wire System Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Shift-by-Wire System Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Shift-by-Wire System Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Shift-by-Wire System Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Shift-by-Wire System Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Shift-by-Wire System Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Shift-by-Wire System Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Shift-by-Wire System Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Shift-by-Wire System Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Shift-by-Wire System Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Shift-by-Wire System Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Shift-by-Wire System Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Shift-by-Wire System Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Shift-by-Wire System Companies

3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Shift-by-Wire System Companies

4 Sights by Product

4.1 Overview

4.1.1 By Type

CONTACT US:

276 5th Avenue, New York, NY 10001, United States

International: +1(646)-781-7170 / +91 8087042414

Similar Reports:

2022-2027 Global and Regional Shift-by-Wire System Industry Status and Prospects Professional Market Research Report Standard Version

Shift-by-Wire System Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

Global Shift-by-Wire System Market Insights and Forecast to 2028

Global Shift-by-Wire System Market Research Report 2022 Professional Edition