2022-2027 Global and Regional Dental Handpiece Industry Status and Prospects Professional Market Research Report Standard Version

The global Dental Handpiece market was valued at 119.38 Million USD in 2021 and will grow with a CAGR of 5.23% from 2021 to 2027, based on Research newly published report.

The prime objective of this report is to provide the insights on the post COVID-19 impact which will help market players in this field evaluate their business approaches. Also, this report covers market segmentation by major market verdors, types, applications/end users and geography(North America, East Asia, Europe, South Asia, Southeast Asia, Middle East, Africa, Oceania, South America).

The dental handpiece is an instrument that uses air or electricity to generate a rotary cutting motion, similar to how a drill operates. Often, Handpiece are organized by speed range (high speed or low speed) which determines the applications that are suitable. Typical high speed applications include cutting tooth structure and finishing restorations while low speed Handpiece have a range of applications including endodontics, implantology, caries removal and prophylaxis. Air-driven high speed, Handpiece typically does not exceed 400,000 rpms, while air-driven low speed Handpiece typically operates under 40,000 rpms. Electric Handpiece offer the advantage of more torque, which can translate to smooth, consistent cutting ability across a wide range of speeds.

The classification of Dental Handpiece includes Air-driven Handpiece, Electric Handpiece and Hybrid Air-electric Handpiece, the proportion of Air-driven Handpiece in 2016 is about 66.66%, and the proportion is in decreasing trend from 2012 to 2016. Dental Handpiece is widely used in hospital and dental clinic. The most proportion of Dental Handpiece is in dental clinic, and the proportion in 2016 is 69.06%. The trend of dental clinic is increasing. Market competition is not intense. Danaher, Dentsply Sirona, NSK, Morita, A-Dec, W&H, Bien-Air, SciCan, DentlEZ etc. are the leaders of the industry, with high-end customers in the industry.

By Market Verdors:

Danaher

Dentsply Sirona

NSK

Morita

A-Dec

W&H.

Bien-Air

SciCan

DentlEZ

NOUVAG

Dentatus

Being Foshan Medical Equipment

By Types:

Air-driven Handpiece

Electric Handpiece

Hybrid Air-electric Handpiece

By Applications:

Hospital

Dental Clinic

