Automotive Dimming Glass Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
Automotive Dimming Glass
This report contains market size and forecasts of Automotive Dimming Glass in global, including the following market information:
- Global Automotive Dimming Glass Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
- Global Automotive Dimming Glass Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (Kiloton)
- Global top five Automotive Dimming Glass companies in 2021 (%)
The global Automotive Dimming Glass market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Electronically Controlled Dimming Glass Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Automotive Dimming Glass include Gentex Tech, Fuyao Group, Shanghai Honghu Industry, Guangzhou Ouyi Building Material Co., Ltd., Sichuan Great Silicon Technology Co., Ltd., Xingye New Materials, Shenzhen Times Zhiguang Technology Co., Ltd., Beijing Zhongzhi Tonghui and Guangzhou Taihongtong, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Automotive Dimming Glass manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Automotive Dimming Glass Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)
Global Automotive Dimming Glass Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
- Electronically Controlled Dimming Glass
- Temperature-controlled Dimming Glass
- Light Control Dimming Glass
- Pressure-controlled Dimming Glass
Global Automotive Dimming Glass Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)
Global Automotive Dimming Glass Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
- Passenger Car
- Commercial Vehicle
Global Automotive Dimming Glass Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)
Global Automotive Dimming Glass Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
- North America
- US
- Canada
- Mexico
- Europe
- Germany
- France
- U.K.
- Italy
- Russia
- Nordic Countries
- Benelux
- Rest of Europe
- Asia
- China
- Japan
- South Korea
- Southeast Asia
- India
- Rest of Asia
- South America
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Rest of South America
- Middle East & Africa
- Turkey
- Israel
- Saudi Arabia
- UAE
- Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
- Key companies Automotive Dimming Glass revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
- Key companies Automotive Dimming Glass revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
- Key companies Automotive Dimming Glass sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (Kiloton)
- Key companies Automotive Dimming Glass sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
- Gentex Tech
- Fuyao Group
- Shanghai Honghu Industry
- Guangzhou Ouyi Building Material Co., Ltd.
- Sichuan Great Silicon Technology Co., Ltd.
- Xingye New Materials
- Shenzhen Times Zhiguang Technology Co., Ltd.
- Beijing Zhongzhi Tonghui
- Guangzhou Taihongtong
- Taiwan Qiwei Photoelectric Co., Ltd.
- Jiangxi Kewei
- Foshan Mingshida
- Shenzhen Yuguang New Materials
- Yangzhou Jingcai Intelligent Glass Technology Co., Ltd.
- Shenzhen Huake Chuangzhi Technology Co., Ltd.
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Automotive Dimming Glass Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Automotive Dimming Glass Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Automotive Dimming Glass Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Automotive Dimming Glass Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Automotive Dimming Glass Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Automotive Dimming Glass Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Automotive Dimming Glass Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Automotive Dimming Glass Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Automotive Dimming Glass Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Automotive Dimming Glass Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Automotive Dimming Glass Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Automotive Dimming Glass Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Automotive Dimming Glass Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Automotive Dimming Glass Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Automotive Dimming Glass Companies
3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Automotive Dimming Glass Companies
