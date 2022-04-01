News

Global FCC Catalyst and Additives Market Insights and Forecast to 2028

FCC Catalyst and Additives Market

FCC Catalyst and Additives market is segmented by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global FCC Catalyst and Additives market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on production capacity, revenue and forecast by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028. Segment by Type

  • FCC Catalyst
  • FCC Additives

 

Segment by Application

  • Vacuum Gas Oil
  • Residue
  • Other

By Company

  • Grace Catalysts Technologies
  • BASF
  • Albemarle
  • Johnson Matthey
  • JGC C&C
  • Sinopec
  • CNPC
  • HCpect

Production by Region

  • North America
  • Europe
  • China
  • Japan

Consumption by Region

  • North America
  • U.S.
  • Canada
  • Europe
  • Germany
  • France
  • U.K.
  • Italy
  • Russia
  • Asia-Pacific
  • China
  • Japan
  • South Korea
  • India
  • Australia
  • Taiwan
  • Indonesia
  • Thailand
  • Malaysia
  • Philippines
  • Vietnam
  • Latin America
  • Mexico
  • Brazil
  • Argentina
  • Middle East & Africa
  • Turkey
  • Saudi Arabia
  • UAE

Table of content

1 Study Coverage
1.1 FCC Catalyst and Additives Product Introduction
1.2 Market by Type
1.2.1 Global FCC Catalyst and Additives Market Size by Type, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.2.2 FCC Catalyst
1.2.3 FCC Additives
1.3 Market by Application
1.3.1 Global FCC Catalyst and Additives Market Size by Application, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.3.2 Vacuum Gas Oil
1.3.3 Residue
1.3.4 Other
1.4 Study Objectives
1.5 Years Considered
2 Global FCC Catalyst and Additives Production
2.1 Global FCC Catalyst and Additives Production Capacity (2017-2028)
2.2 Global FCC Catalyst and Additives Production by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
2.3 Global FCC Catalyst and Additives Production by Region
2.3.1 Global FCC Catalyst and Additives Historic Production by Region (2017-2022)
2.3.2 Global FCC Catalyst and Additives Forecasted Production by Region (2023-2028)
2.4 North America
2.5 Europe
2.6 China
2.7 Japan
3 Global FCC Catalyst and Additives Sales in Volume & Value Estimates and Forecasts
3.1 Global FCC Catalyst and Additives Sales Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028
3.2 Global FCC Catalyst and Additives Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028
3.3 Global FCC Catalyst and Additives Revenue by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
3.4 Global FCC Catalyst and Additives Sales by Region

