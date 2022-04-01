Global FCC Catalyst and Additives Market Insights and Forecast to 2028

FCC Catalyst and Additives market is segmented by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global FCC Catalyst and Additives market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on production capacity, revenue and forecast by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028. Segment by Type

FCC Catalyst

FCC Additives

Segment by Application

Vacuum Gas Oil

Residue

Other

By Company

Grace Catalysts Technologies

BASF

Albemarle

Johnson Matthey

JGC C&C

Sinopec

CNPC

HCpect

Production by Region

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Consumption by Region

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

India

Australia

Taiwan

Indonesia

Thailand

Malaysia

Philippines

Vietnam

Latin America

Mexico

Brazil

Argentina

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Table of content

1 Study Coverage

1.1 FCC Catalyst and Additives Product Introduction

1.2 Market by Type

1.2.1 Global FCC Catalyst and Additives Market Size by Type, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028

1.2.2 FCC Catalyst

1.2.3 FCC Additives

1.3 Market by Application

1.3.1 Global FCC Catalyst and Additives Market Size by Application, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028

1.3.2 Vacuum Gas Oil

1.3.3 Residue

1.3.4 Other

1.4 Study Objectives

1.5 Years Considered

2 Global FCC Catalyst and Additives Production

2.1 Global FCC Catalyst and Additives Production Capacity (2017-2028)

2.2 Global FCC Catalyst and Additives Production by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028

2.3 Global FCC Catalyst and Additives Production by Region

2.3.1 Global FCC Catalyst and Additives Historic Production by Region (2017-2022)

2.3.2 Global FCC Catalyst and Additives Forecasted Production by Region (2023-2028)

2.4 North America

2.5 Europe

2.6 China

2.7 Japan

3 Global FCC Catalyst and Additives Sales in Volume & Value Estimates and Forecasts

3.1 Global FCC Catalyst and Additives Sales Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028

3.2 Global FCC Catalyst and Additives Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028

3.3 Global FCC Catalyst and Additives Revenue by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028

3.4 Global FCC Catalyst and Additives Sales by Region

