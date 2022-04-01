Automotive Brake System and Components Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

A automotive brake system refers to a series of specialized devices that apply a certain force to certain parts of the car (mainly the wheels), thereby forcing it to a certain degree of forced braking.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Automotive Brake System and Components in global, including the following market information:

Global Automotive Brake System and Components Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Automotive Brake System and Components Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Units)

Global top five Automotive Brake System and Components companies in 2021 (%)

The global Automotive Brake System and Components market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Disc Brake Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Automotive Brake System and Components include Continental, ZF, Aptiv, Valeo, Federal-Mogul Holdings, Nissin Kogyo, Bosch, Akerbono Brake Industry and Brembo and etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Automotive Brake System and Components manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Automotive Brake System and Components Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Automotive Brake System and Components Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Disc Brake

Drum Brake

Others

Global Automotive Brake System and Components Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Automotive Brake System and Components Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Passenger Car

Commercial Car

Global Automotive Brake System and Components Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Automotive Brake System and Components Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Automotive Brake System and Components revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Automotive Brake System and Components revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Automotive Brake System and Components sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)

Key companies Automotive Brake System and Components sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Continental

ZF

Aptiv

Valeo

Federal-Mogul Holdings

Nissin Kogyo

Bosch

Akerbono Brake Industry

Brembo

Aisin Seiki

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Automotive Brake System and Components Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Automotive Brake System and Components Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Automotive Brake System and Components Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Automotive Brake System and Components Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Automotive Brake System and Components Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Automotive Brake System and Components Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Automotive Brake System and Components Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Automotive Brake System and Components Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Automotive Brake System and Components Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Automotive Brake System and Components Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Automotive Brake System and Components Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Automotive Brake System and Components Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Automotive Brake System and Components Product Type

