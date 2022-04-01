DNA Amplification Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
DNA Amplification Market
DNA amplification refers to a number of natural and artificial processes by which the number of copies of a gene is increased “without a proportional increase in other genes.
This report contains market size and forecasts of DNA Amplification in Global, including the following market information:
- Global DNA Amplification Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
- Global top five companies in 2021 (%)
The global DNA Amplification market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
- The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
- Cycling Temperature Signal Gene Amplification Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
- The global key manufacturers of DNA Amplification include Abbott Laboratories, QIAGEN N.V., Agilent Technologies, Bayer Corporation, Rubicon Genomics, Becton, Roche Diagnostics, bioMrieux and Bio-Rad Laboratories, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
- We surveyed the DNA Amplification companies, and industry experts on this industry, involving the revenue, demand, product type, recent developments and plans, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global DNA Amplification Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)
Global DNA Amplification Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
- Cycling Temperature Signal Gene Amplification
- Signal Amplification
- Cycling Temperature DNA Amplification
- Isothermal Signal Amplification
- Others
Global DNA Amplification Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)
Global DNA Amplification Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
- Medical
- Forensics
- Paternity
- Personnel Identification
- Agri-diagnostics
- Others
Global DNA Amplification Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions)
Global DNA Amplification Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
- North America
- US
- Canada
- Mexico
- Europe
- Germany
- France
- U.K.
- Italy
- Russia
- Nordic Countries
- Benelux
- Rest of Europe
- Asia
- China
- Japan
- South Korea
- Southeast Asia
- India
- Rest of Asia
- South America
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Rest of South America
- Middle East & Africa
- Turkey
- Israel
- Saudi Arabia
- UAE
- Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
- Key companies DNA Amplification revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (estimated), ($ millions)
- Key companies DNA Amplification revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
- Abbott Laboratories
- QIAGEN N.V.
- Agilent Technologies
- Bayer Corporation
- Rubicon Genomics
- Becton
- Roche Diagnostics
- bioMrieux
- Bio-Rad Laboratories
- Cepheid
- Life Technologies Corporation
- Dickinson and Company
- Takara Bio
