DNA Amplification Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

DNA amplification refers to a number of natural and artificial processes by which the number of copies of a gene is increased “without a proportional increase in other genes.

The global key manufacturers of DNA Amplification include Abbott Laboratories, QIAGEN N.V., Agilent Technologies, Bayer Corporation, Rubicon Genomics, Becton, Roche Diagnostics, bioMrieux and Bio-Rad Laboratories, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the DNA Amplification companies, and industry experts on this industry, involving the revenue, demand, product type, recent developments and plans, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global DNA Amplification Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)

Global DNA Amplification Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Cycling Temperature Signal Gene Amplification

Signal Amplification

Cycling Temperature DNA Amplification

Isothermal Signal Amplification

Others

Global DNA Amplification Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)

Global DNA Amplification Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Medical

Forensics

Paternity

Personnel Identification

Agri-diagnostics

Others

Global DNA Amplification Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions)

Global DNA Amplification Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies DNA Amplification revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies DNA Amplification revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Abbott Laboratories

QIAGEN N.V.

Agilent Technologies

Bayer Corporation

Rubicon Genomics

Becton

Roche Diagnostics

bioMrieux

Bio-Rad Laboratories

Cepheid

Life Technologies Corporation

Dickinson and Company

Takara Bio

