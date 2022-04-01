L4 Autonomous Driving Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

L4 autonomous driving means that under special road and environmental conditions, all driving operations are completed by the vehicle, and the human driver does not need to maintain attention.

This report contains market size and forecasts of L4 Autonomous Driving in global, including the following market information:

Download FREE Sample of this Report @ https://www.statsmarketresearch.com/download-free-sample/6972008/global-l-autonomous-driving-2022-2028-331

Global L4 Autonomous Driving Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global L4 Autonomous Driving Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Units)

Global top five L4 Autonomous Driving companies in 2021 (%)

The global L4 Autonomous Driving market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Highly Autonomous Driving Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of L4 Autonomous Driving include Waymo, GM Cruise, ZMP, Nu Tonomy, Argo AI, Aurora, Zoox, Aimotive and AKKA, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the L4 Autonomous Driving manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global L4 Autonomous Driving Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global L4 Autonomous Driving Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Highly Autonomous Driving

Fully Automomous Driving

Global L4 Autonomous Driving Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global L4 Autonomous Driving Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Passenger Car

Commercial Car

Global L4 Autonomous Driving Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global L4 Autonomous Driving Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies L4 Autonomous Driving revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies L4 Autonomous Driving revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies L4 Autonomous Driving sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)

Key companies L4 Autonomous Driving sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Waymo

GM Cruise

ZMP

Nu Tonomy

Argo AI

Aurora

Zoox

Aimotive

AKKA

Voyage

Momenta

Pony.ai

WeRide

Holomatic

Apollo

Uisee

Get the Complete Report & TOC @ https://www.statsmarketresearch.com/global-l-autonomous-driving-2022-2028-331-6972008

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 L4 Autonomous Driving Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global L4 Autonomous Driving Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global L4 Autonomous Driving Overall Market Size

2.1 Global L4 Autonomous Driving Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global L4 Autonomous Driving Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global L4 Autonomous Driving Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top L4 Autonomous Driving Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global L4 Autonomous Driving Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global L4 Autonomous Driving Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global L4 Autonomous Driving Sales by Companies

3.5 Global L4 Autonomous Driving Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 L4 Autonomous Driving Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers L4 Autonomous Driving Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 L4 Autonomous Driving Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 L4 Autonomous Driving Companies

3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 L4 Autonomous Driving Companies

4 Sights by Product

4.1 Overview

CONTACT US:

276 5th Avenue, New York, NY 10001, United States

International: +1(646)-781-7170 / +91 8087042414

Similar Reports:

ADAS and Autonomous Driving Components Market Insights 2022, Global and Chinese Analysis and Forecast to 2027

Global and China Fully Autonomous Driving Market Size Size, Status and Forecast 2021-2027

China ADAS and Autonomous Driving Components Market Report & Forecast 2021-2027

ADAS and Autonomous Driving Components Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2021-2027