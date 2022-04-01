Electric Adjustable String Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
Electric Adjustable String
adopts electric buttons to control the Angle adjustment and front and back adjustment of the string, and has memory function. It is suitable for different drivers’ driving habits, and is used for configuration of HPS, PEPS, DPEPS and REPS steering gear.
This report contains market size and forecasts of Electric Adjustable String in global, including the following market information:
- Global Electric Adjustable String Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
- Global Electric Adjustable String Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Units)
- Global top five Electric Adjustable String companies in 2021 (%)
The global Electric Adjustable String market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Electric Adjustable 4 String Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Electric Adjustable String include Nexteer Automotive Group, FAW, Chery Automobile, BYD, Hang Lung Group and Yilida Electro Machanical, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Electric Adjustable String manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Electric Adjustable String Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Electric Adjustable String Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
- Electric Adjustable 4 String
- Electric Adjustable 2 String
Global Electric Adjustable String Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Electric Adjustable String Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
- HPS Steering
- PEPS Steering
- DPEPS Steering
- REPS Steering
Global Electric Adjustable String Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Electric Adjustable String Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
- North America
- US
- Canada
- Mexico
- Europe
- Germany
- France
- U.K.
- Italy
- Russia
- Nordic Countries
- Benelux
- Rest of Europe
- Asia
- China
- Japan
- South Korea
- Southeast Asia
- India
- Rest of Asia
- South America
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Rest of South America
- Middle East & Africa
- Turkey
- Israel
- Saudi Arabia
- UAE
- Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
- Key companies Electric Adjustable String revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
- Key companies Electric Adjustable String revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
- Key companies Electric Adjustable String sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)
- Key companies Electric Adjustable String sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
- Nexteer Automotive Group
- FAW
- Chery Automobile
- BYD
- Hang Lung Group
- Yilida Electro Machanical
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Electric Adjustable String Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Electric Adjustable String Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Electric Adjustable String Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Electric Adjustable String Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Electric Adjustable String Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Electric Adjustable String Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Electric Adjustable String Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Electric Adjustable String Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Electric Adjustable String Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Electric Adjustable String Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Electric Adjustable String Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Electric Adjustable String Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Electric Adjustable String Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Electric Adjustable String Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Electric Adjustable String Companies
3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Electric
