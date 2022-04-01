2022-2027 Global and Regional TPU Type Paint Protection Film Industry Status and Prospects Professional Market Research Report Standard Version

The global TPU Type Paint Protection Film market was valued at 789.01 Million USD in 2021 and will grow with a CAGR of 5.18% from 2021 to 2027, based on Research newly published report.

The prime objective of this report is to provide the insights on the post COVID-19 impact which will help market players in this field evaluate their business approaches. Also, this report covers market segmentation by major market verdors, types, applications/end users and geography(North America, East Asia, Europe, South Asia, Southeast Asia, Middle East, Africa, Oceania, South America).

Paint Protection Film is also known as to as clear bra, clear paint film, PPF and clear film. TPU Type Paint Protection Film is a thermoplastic polyurethane film utilizes adhesives and clay coated paper. It is majorly applied on exposed painted automotive exteriors such as side mirrors, hoods, door edges, door handle cavities, bumpers, rocker panel, and wheel flare. The film provides protection from stone chips, bug damage, automotive fluid stains, road tar stains, scratches, and punishing outdoor weathering.The industry is concentration, the key manufacturers include Eastman, 3M Company, Avery Dennison and so on. The Top 3 players accounted for 50.76% of global revenue share in 2019.

By Market Verdors:

Eastman

3M Company

Avery Dennison

XPEL

Solar Gard (Saint-Gobain)

Orafol

Argotec (Schweitzer-Mauduit International)

Sharpline Converting

Hexis Graphics (Hexis SA)

PremiumShield

KDX Window Film

Shanghai Kuiba (Ruikawei)

China BOP

NICK

Hebei Shulaimeide

By Types:

6 Mils

8 Mils

12 Mils

By Applications:

Automotive

Electrical &Electronics

Aerospace &Defense

Motorcycles

