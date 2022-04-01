Retrieval Pouches Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
Retrieval Pouches
This report contains market size and forecasts of Retrieval Pouches in global, including the following market information:
- Global Retrieval Pouches Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
- Global Retrieval Pouches Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Units)
- Global top five Retrieval Pouches companies in 2021 (%)
The global Retrieval Pouches market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Laparoscopic Surgery Retrieval Pouch Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Retrieval Pouches include Aesculap, Applied Medical, Asid Bonz, Betatech Medical, Sejong Medical, Changzhou Ankang Medical Instruments, Richard Wolf, Genicon and Hangzhou Kangji Medical Instrument Co., Ltd., etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Retrieval Pouches manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Retrieval Pouches Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Retrieval Pouches Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
- Laparoscopic Surgery Retrieval Pouch
- Endoscopic Urological Surgery Retrieval Pouch
Global Retrieval Pouches Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Retrieval Pouches Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
- Hospital
- Clinic
- Other
Global Retrieval Pouches Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Retrieval Pouches Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
- North America
- US
- Canada
- Mexico
- Europe
- Germany
- France
- U.K.
- Italy
- Russia
- Nordic Countries
- Benelux
- Rest of Europe
- Asia
- China
- Japan
- South Korea
- Southeast Asia
- India
- Rest of Asia
- South America
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Rest of South America
- Middle East & Africa
- Turkey
- Israel
- Saudi Arabia
- UAE
- Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
- Key companies Retrieval Pouches revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
- Key companies Retrieval Pouches revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
- Key companies Retrieval Pouches sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)
- Key companies Retrieval Pouches sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
- Aesculap
- Applied Medical
- Asid Bonz
- Betatech Medical
- Sejong Medical
- Changzhou Ankang Medical Instruments
- Richard Wolf
- Genicon
- Hangzhou Kangji Medical Instrument Co., Ltd.
- Hangzhou Optcla Medical Instrument Co., Ltd.
- HTKD
- Lagis Endosurgical
- LaproSurge
- Locamed
- Medi-Globe GmbH
- Mediflex Surgical Products
- MetroMed Healthcare
- Purple Surgical
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Retrieval Pouches Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Retrieval Pouches Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Retrieval Pouches Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Retrieval Pouches Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Retrieval Pouches Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Retrieval Pouches Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Retrieval Pouches Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Retrieval Pouches Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Retrieval Pouches Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Retrieval Pouches Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Retrieval Pouches Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Retrieval Pouches Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Retrieval Pouches Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Retrieval Pouches Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Retrieval Pouches Companies
3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Retrieval Pouches Companies
4 Sights by Product
4.1 Overview
4.1.1 By Type – Global Retrieval Pouches Market Size Markets, 2021 & 2028
CONTACT US:
276 5th Avenue, New York, NY 10001, United States
International: +1(646)-781-7170 / +91 8087042414
Similar Reports:
Global and Japan Surgical Retrieval Pouches Market Size Insights, Forecast to 2027
Global Endoscopic Surgery Retrieval Pouches Sales Market Report 2021
Global Retrieval Pouches Sales Market Report 2021