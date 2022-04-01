Endoscopic Band Ligators Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

This report contains market size and forecasts of Endoscopic Band Ligators in global, including the following market information:

Global Endoscopic Band Ligators Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Endoscopic Band Ligators Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Units)

Global top five Endoscopic Band Ligators companies in 2021 (%)

The global Endoscopic Band Ligators market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Electric Ligator Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Endoscopic Band Ligators include Changzhou Health Microport Medical Device Co., Ltd, Endo-Flex, EndoChoice, Boston Scientific, Medtronic, Cook Medical, Johnson & Johnson, Integra LifeSciences and CONMED Corporation, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Endoscopic Band Ligators manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Endoscopic Band Ligators Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Endoscopic Band Ligators Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Electric Ligator

Manual Ligatior

Global Endoscopic Band Ligators Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Endoscopic Band Ligators Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Hospital

Clinic

Other

Global Endoscopic Band Ligators Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Endoscopic Band Ligators Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Endoscopic Band Ligators revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Endoscopic Band Ligators revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Endoscopic Band Ligators sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)

Key companies Endoscopic Band Ligators sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Changzhou Health Microport Medical Device Co., Ltd

Endo-Flex

EndoChoice

Boston Scientific

Medtronic

Cook Medical

Johnson & Johnson

Integra LifeSciences

CONMED Corporation

Medline Industries

Medorah Meditek

Apni Corporation

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Endoscopic Band Ligators Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Endoscopic Band Ligators Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Endoscopic Band Ligators Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Endoscopic Band Ligators Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Endoscopic Band Ligators Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Endoscopic Band Ligators Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Endoscopic Band Ligators Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Endoscopic Band Ligators Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Endoscopic Band Ligators Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Endoscopic Band Ligators Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Endoscopic Band Ligators Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Endoscopic Band Ligators Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Endoscopic Band Ligators Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Endoscopic Band Ligators Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Endoscopic Band Ligators Companies

3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Endoscopic Band Ligators Companies

