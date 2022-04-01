2022-2027 Global and Regional GABA (-aminobutyric acid) Industry Status and Prospects Professional Market Research Report Standard Version

The global GABA (-aminobutyric acid) market was valued at 36.65 Million USD in 2021 and will grow with a CAGR of 3.98% from 2021 to 2027, based on Research newly published report.

The prime objective of this report is to provide the insights on the post COVID-19 impact which will help market players in this field evaluate their business approaches. Also, this report covers market segmentation by major market verdors, types, applications/end users and geography(North America, East Asia, Europe, South Asia, Southeast Asia, Middle East, Africa, Oceania, South America).

Report Sample includes:

– Table of Contents

– List of Tables & Figures

– Charts

– Research Methodology – Table of Contents– List of Tables & Figures– Charts– Research Methodology Get FREE Sample of this Report at https://www.24marketreports.com/report-sample/global-regional-gaba-2022-2027-841

GABA (-aminobutyric acid) is a four carbon non-protein amino acid that is widely distributed in plants, animals and microorganisms. As a metabolic product of plants and microorganisms produced by the decarboxylation of glutamic acid, GABA functions as an inhibitory neurotransmitter in the brain that directly affects the personality and the stress management. A wide range of traditional foods produced by microbial fermentation contain GABA, in which GABA is safe and eco-friendly, and also has the possibility of providing new health-benefited products enriched with GABA. Synthesis of GABA is catalyzed by glutamate decarboxylase, therefore, the optimal fermentation condition is mainly based on the biochemical properties of the enzyme. Major GABA producing microorganisms are lactic acid bacteria (LAB), which make food spoilage pathogens unable to grow and act as probiotics in the gastrointestinal tract.Gamma-Amino Butyric acid (GABA) is an amino acid which acts as a neurotransmitter in the central nervous system. It inhibits nerve transmission in the brain, calming nervous activity. GABA plays an important role in behavior, cognition, and the body`s response to stress. Lower-than-normal levels of GABA in the brain have been linked to schizophrenia, depression, anxiety, and sleep disorders. At present, there are two ways to produce GABA: chemical synthesis method and biological fermentation method. Among them, biological fermentation method feeding on monosodium glutamate and lactobacillus, is safer and more widely used. The price of GABA produced from monosodium glutamate and lactobacillus is relatively higher. As the limitation of application fields, the market share of chemical synthesis product decreased.

By Market Verdors:

Pharma Foods International

Kyowa Hakko

Sekisui Chemical

Zhejiang YiWan Biolabs

Shanghai Richen

Guangdong Luckerkong Biotech

Tianjin Shijitianlong Biotech

Ningxiang Jiayuan Biology Technology

Zhejiang Tianrui Chemical

Taizhou Xinyou Pharmaceutical & Chemical

Bloomage Freda Biopharm

Bornsun Bioengineering

Luoyang Huarong

Sinobiotek

Hefei Micro Biological Engineering

Viablife

Guangxi Harworld

By Types:

Microbial Fermentation (Food Grade)

Microbial Fermentation (Feed Grade)

Chemical Synthesis

By Applications:

Food and Pharmaceutical

Animal Feed

Plant Growth Promoter

Key Indicators Analysed

Market Players & Competitor Analysis: The report covers the key players of the industry including Company Profile, Product Specifications, Production Capacity/Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin 2016-2027 & Sales with a thorough analysis of the markets competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors and comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of major market vendors.

The report covers the key players of the industry including Company Profile, Product Specifications, Production Capacity/Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin 2016-2027 & Sales with a thorough analysis of the markets competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors and comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of major market vendors. Global and Regional Market Analysis: The report includes Global & Regional market status and outlook 2016-2027. Further the report provides break down details about each region & countries covered in the report. Identifying its sales, sales volume & revenue forecast. With detailed analysis by types and applications.

The report includes Global & Regional market status and outlook 2016-2027. Further the report provides break down details about each region & countries covered in the report. Identifying its sales, sales volume & revenue forecast. With detailed analysis by types and applications. Market Trends: Market key trends which include Increased Competition and Continuous Innovations.

Market key trends which include Increased Competition and Continuous Innovations. Opportunities and Drivers: Identifying the Growing Demands and New Technology

Identifying the Growing Demands and New Technology Porters Five Force Analysis: The report provides with the state of competition in industry depending on five basic forces: threat of new entrants, bargaining power of suppliers, bargaining power of buyers, threat of substitute products or services, and existing industry rivalry.

Key Reasons to Purchase

To gain insightful analyses of the market and have comprehensive understanding of the global market and its commercial landscape.

Assess the production processes, major issues, and solutions to mitigate the development risk.

To understand the most affecting driving and restraining forces in the market and its impact in the global market.

Learn about the market strategies that are being adopted by leading respective organizations.

To understand the future outlook and prospects for the market.

Besides the standard structure reports, we also provide custom research according to specific requirements.

Get the Complete Report & TOC at https://www.24marketreports.com/food-and-beverages/global-regional-gaba-2022-2027-841

CONTACT US:

276 5th Avenue, New York , NY 10001,United States

International: (+1) 646 781 7170

Follow Us On linkedin :- https://www.linkedin.com/company/24-market-reports