2022-2027 Global and Regional Solder Paste Inspection (SPI) System Industry Status and Prospects Professional Market Research Report Standard Version

The global Solder Paste Inspection (SPI) System market was valued at 24.27 Million USD in 2021 and will grow with a CAGR of 4.1% from 2021 to 2027, based on Research newly published report.

The prime objective of this report is to provide the insights on the post COVID-19 impact which will help market players in this field evaluate their business approaches. Also, this report covers market segmentation by major market verdors, types, applications/end users and geography(North America, East Asia, Europe, South Asia, Southeast Asia, Middle East, Africa, Oceania, South America).

This report studies the Solder Paste Inspection (SPI) System market, Solder Paste Inspection is mainly done to check the solder paste deposits in the Printed Circuit Board (PCB) manufacturing process. It is observed that most of the solder joint defects in a PCB assembly are because of improper solder paste printing. With the help of solder paste inspection (SPI), you can reduce the defects related to soldering by a considerable amount. Importance of Solder Paste Inspection Process Here are some of the key points of information, which prove the importance of SPI process: Improves PCB Quality & Performance: This process makes use of advanced equipment for precise inspection. Angle cameras are used to take 3D pictures, which are very helpful in measuring the alignment and volume of the solder paste. This helps improve the yield, as well as the print quality. Furthermore, it helps improve the performance of the PCBs. Advanced Equipment for Better Control & Monitoring: As said earlier, angle cameras are used, which produce clear 3D pictures. Unlike the traditional cameras, 3D cameras are capable of capturing the height of the solder paste printed. This facilitates precise measurement of the solder paste volume. Thus, with the help of SPI coupled with automated optical inspection, manufacturers can easily monitor and control the component placement and solder paste printing processes. Helps Reduce Solder Errors: Important information about the printing process can be obtained by doing the solder paste inspection. It gives a clear idea about the causes of defects, thus allowing you to make the necessary changes and reduce the errors to a minimum. Numerous studies have been performed over the last few years proving that up to 70% of all SMD solder joint issues, can be traced back to the solder paste printing process. These printing errors may be caused by incorrect printer setup, stencil damage, stencil design or type, solder paste type, solder paste conditions or a collection of several issues. The global Solder Paste Inspection (SPI) System market concentration rate is high and dominated by several players from Korea, Taiwan, Japan, United States and Germany; Koh Young, MirTec Ltd, PARMI Corp and Pemtron are from Korea; Test Research, Inc (TRI) and Jet Technology from Taiwan; CyberOptics Corporation, Machine Vision Products (MVP), Caltex Scientific and ASC International from United States; and Viscom AG and Vi TECHNOLOGY from Europe. In 2017, Koh Young and Test Research, Inc (TRI) occupied more than 60 percent of global market. Currently, In-line SPI systems are dominating the market, due to the superior performance and the market demand. The SPI system market is mainly driven by the demand from Automotive and Consumer Electronics; other end market like communications, aerospace and medical fields will play more and more role in future.

By Market Verdors:

Koh Young (Korea)

CyberOptics Corporation

Test Research, Inc (TRI) (Taiwan)

MirTec Ltd (Korea)

PARMI Corp (Korea)

Viscom AG (Germany)

ViTrox (Malaysia)

Vi TECHNOLOGY (France)

Mek (Marantz Electronics) (Japan)

CKD Corporation (Japan)

Pemtron (Korea)

SAKI Corporation (Japan)

Machine Vision Products (MVP) (US)

Caltex Scientific (US)

ASC International (US)

Sinic-Tek Vision Technology (China)

Shenzhen JT Automation Equipment (China)

Jet Technology (Taiwan)

By Types:

In-line SPI System

Off-line SPI System

By Applications:

Automotive Electronics

Consumer Electronics

Industrials

Key Indicators Analysed

Market Players & Competitor Analysis:

The report covers the key players of the industry including Company Profile, Product Specifications, Production Capacity/Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin 2016-2027 & Sales with a thorough analysis of the market?s competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors and comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of major market vendors. Global and Regional Market Analysis: The report includes Global & Regional market status and outlook 2016-2027. Further the report provides break down details about each region & countries covered in the report. Identifying its sales, sales volume & revenue forecast. With detailed analysis by types and applications.

The report includes Global & Regional market status and outlook 2016-2027. Further the report provides break down details about each region & countries covered in the report. Identifying its sales, sales volume & revenue forecast. With detailed analysis by types and applications. Market Trends: Market key trends which include Increased Competition and Continuous Innovations.

Market key trends which include Increased Competition and Continuous Innovations. Opportunities and Drivers: Identifying the Growing Demands and New Technology

Identifying the Growing Demands and New Technology Porters Five Force Analysis: The report provides with the state of competition in industry depending on five basic forces: threat of new entrants, bargaining power of suppliers, bargaining power of buyers, threat of substitute products or services, and existing industry rivalry.

Key Reasons to Purchase

To gain insightful analyses of the market and have comprehensive understanding of the global market and its commercial landscape.

Assess the production processes, major issues, and solutions to mitigate the development risk.

To understand the most affecting driving and restraining forces in the market and its impact in the global market.

Learn about the market strategies that are being adopted by leading respective organizations.

To understand the future outlook and prospects for the market.

Besides the standard structure reports, we also provide custom research according to specific requirements.

