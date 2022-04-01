Helicobacter Pylori Breath Analysis System Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
Helicobacter Pylori Breath Analysis System
This report contains market size and forecasts of Helicobacter Pylori Breath Analysis System in global, including the following market information:
- Global Helicobacter Pylori Breath Analysis System Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
- Global Helicobacter Pylori Breath Analysis System Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Units)
- Global top five Helicobacter Pylori Breath Analysis System companies in 2021 (%)
The global Helicobacter Pylori Breath Analysis System market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Breath Test Analyzer Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Helicobacter Pylori Breath Analysis System include Exalenz Bioscience, FAN International, Sercon, Sekisui Diagnostics, Roche, Medline Industries, Meridian Bioscience, Bio-Rad Laboratories and Thermo Fisher Scientific, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Helicobacter Pylori Breath Analysis System manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Helicobacter Pylori Breath Analysis System Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Helicobacter Pylori Breath Analysis System Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
- Breath Test Analyzer
- Breath Test Kit
Global Helicobacter Pylori Breath Analysis System Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Helicobacter Pylori Breath Analysis System Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
- Hospital
- Clinic
- Other
Global Helicobacter Pylori Breath Analysis System Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Helicobacter Pylori Breath Analysis System Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
- North America
- US
- Canada
- Mexico
- Europe
- Germany
- France
- U.K.
- Italy
- Russia
- Nordic Countries
- Benelux
- Rest of Europe
- Asia
- China
- Japan
- South Korea
- Southeast Asia
- India
- Rest of Asia
- South America
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Rest of South America
- Middle East & Africa
- Turkey
- Israel
- Saudi Arabia
- UAE
- Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
- Key companies Helicobacter Pylori Breath Analysis System revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
- Key companies Helicobacter Pylori Breath Analysis System revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
- Key companies Helicobacter Pylori Breath Analysis System sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)
- Key companies Helicobacter Pylori Breath Analysis System sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
- Exalenz Bioscience
- FAN International
- Sercon
- Sekisui Diagnostics
- Roche
- Medline Industries
- Meridian Bioscience
- Bio-Rad Laboratories
- Thermo Fisher Scientific
- Alpha Laboratories
- EKF Diagnostics
- Quidel
- Halyard Health Inc
- Cardinal Health
- Beckman Coulter Inc
- Agilent Technologies
- Coris BioConcept
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Helicobacter Pylori Breath Analysis System Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Helicobacter Pylori Breath Analysis System Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Helicobacter Pylori Breath Analysis System Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Helicobacter Pylori Breath Analysis System Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Helicobacter Pylori Breath Analysis System Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Helicobacter Pylori Breath Analysis System Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Helicobacter Pylori Breath Analysis System Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Helicobacter Pylori Breath Analysis System Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Helicobacter Pylori Breath Analysis System Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Helicobacter Pylori Breath Analysis System Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Helicobacter Pylori Breath Analysis System Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Helicobacter Pylori Breath Analysis System Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Helicobacter Pylori Breath Analysis System Product Type
