2022-2027 Global and Regional Plastic Pails (Plastic Bucket) Industry Status and Prospects Professional Market Research Report Standard Version
Plastic Pails
The global Plastic Pails (Plastic Bucket) market was valued at 577.27 Million USD in 2021 and will grow with a CAGR of 3.48% from 2021 to 2027, based on Research newly published report.
The prime objective of this report is to provide the insights on the post COVID-19 impact which will help market players in this field evaluate their business approaches. Also, this report covers market segmentation by major market verdors, types, applications/end users and geography(North America, East Asia, Europe, South Asia, Southeast Asia, Middle East, Africa, Oceania, South America).
A plastic pail is a type of container made from plastic that is employed in carrying out various applications ranging from construction, housing, shipping, to food and beverages. It is also popularly known as a plastic bucket. It plays quite an important role in transporting a wide range of fluids and liquid materials.The plastic pails (plastic bucket) market is very fragment market; the revenue of top fifteen manufacturers accounts about 48% of the total revenue in 2017. The high-end products mainly come from USA and Europe. 2 The leading manufactures mainly are BWAY, RPC, Jokey Group, Greif, BERRY PLASTIC. BWAY the largest manufacturer; its revenue of global market exceeds 11.84% in 2017. The next is RPC and Jokey Group. 3 There are mainly three type product of plastic pails (plastic bucket) market: HDPE, PP and other type. HDPE accounts the largest proportion, share the 54% market. 4 Geographically, the global plastic pails (plastic bucket) market has been segmented into North America, Europe, China, India and Rest of Asia and Rest of World. The Europe held the largest share in the global plastic pails (plastic bucket) products sales market, its revenue of global market exceeds 30.02% in 2017. The next is China and North America.
By Market Verdors:
- BWAY
- RPC
- Jokey Group
- Greif
- BERRY PLASTIC
- Pro-design Group
- M&M Industries
- Encore Plastics
- Industrial Container Services
- Hitech Group
- Ruijie Plastics
- Priority Plastics
- Pro-western
- Paragon Manufacturing
- Hofmann Plastics
- CL Smith
- Xingguang Industrial
- Leaktite
- NCI Packaging
- Parekhplast
- Qianyuan Plastic
- Zhonglianbang
By Types:
- HDPE
- PP
By Applications:
- Food and Beverage
- Construction
- Chemical Industries
- Household
