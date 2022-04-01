News

Global Sodium Lauryl Sulfate (SLS) Market Insights and Forecast to 2028

Sodium Lauryl Sulfate

Sodium Lauryl Sulfate (SLS) market is segmented by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Sodium Lauryl Sulfate (SLS) market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on production capacity, revenue and forecast by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.

Segment by Type

  • Liquid
  • Powder

 

Segment by Application

  • Detergents and Cleaners
  • Personal Care
  • Textile and Leather
  • Oilfield Chemicals
  • Paints and Coatings
  • Other

By Company

  • Croda International
  • Lion
  • TAYCA Corporation
  • Clariant
  • Solvay
  • Huntsman International LLC
  • Stepan Company
  • Henkel AG & Co
  • KGaA
  • Galaxy Surfactants
  • BASF (Thailand)
  • The Dow Chemical Company
  • Kao Corporation
  • Oxiteno
  • Godrej Industries Limited
  • Taiwan NJC Corporation
  • Evonik Industries AG
  • Akzo Noble N.V.

Production by Region

  • North America
  • Europe
  • China
  • Japan

Consumption by Region

  • North America
  • U.S.
  • Canada
  • Europe
  • Germany
  • France
  • U.K.
  • Italy
  • Russia
  • Asia-Pacific
  • China
  • Japan
  • South Korea
  • India
  • Australia
  • Taiwan
  • Indonesia
  • Thailand
  • Malaysia
  • Philippines
  • Vietnam
  • Latin America
  • Mexico
  • Brazil
  • Argentina
  • Middle East & Africa
  • Turkey
  • Saudi Arabia
  • UAE

Table of content

1 Study Coverage
1.1 Sodium Lauryl Sulfate (SLS) Product Introduction
1.2 Market by Type
1.2.1 Global Sodium Lauryl Sulfate (SLS) Market Size by Type, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.2.2 Liquid
1.2.3 Powder
1.3 Market by Application
1.3.1 Global Sodium Lauryl Sulfate (SLS) Market Size by Application, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.3.2 Detergents and Cleaners
1.3.3 Personal Care
1.3.4 Textile and Leather
1.3.5 Oilfield Chemicals
1.3.6 Paints and Coatings
1.3.7 Other
1.4 Study Objectives
1.5 Years Considered
2 Global Sodium Lauryl Sulfate (SLS) Production
2.1 Global Sodium Lauryl Sulfate (SLS) Production Capacity (2017-2028)
2.2 Global Sodium Lauryl Sulfate (SLS) Production by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
2.3 Global Sodium Lauryl Sulfate (SLS) Production by Region
2.3.1 Global Sodium Lauryl Sulfate (SLS) Historic Production by Region (2017-2022)
2.3.2 Global Sodium Lauryl Sulfate (SLS) Forecasted Production by Region (2023-2028)
2.4 North America
2.5 Europe
2.6 China
2.7 Japan
3 Global Sodium Lauryl Sulfate (SLS) Sales in Volume & Value Estimates and Forecasts
3.1 Global Sodium Lauryl Sulfate (SLS) Sales Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028
3.2 Global Sodium Lauryl Sulfate (SLS) Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028
3.3 Global Sodium Lauryl Sulfate (SLS) Revenue by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028

