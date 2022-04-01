Global Styrenic Polymers Market Insights and Forecast to 2028

Styrenic Polymers market is segmented by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Styrenic Polymers market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on production capacity, revenue and forecast by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.

Segment by Type

Polystyrene (PS)

Acrylonitrile Butadiene Styrene (ABS)

Styrene Acrylonitrile (SAN)

Methacrylate Butadiene Styrene (MBS)

Methacrylate Acrylonitrile Butadiene Styrene (MABS)

Styrene Methyl-Methacrylate (SMMA)

Styrene Butadiene Styrene (SBS)

Styrene Ethylene Butylene Styrene (SEBS)

Others

Download FREE Sample of this Report @ https://www.24chemicalresearch.com/download-sample/138488/global-styrenic-polymers-market-2028-610

Segment by Application

Medical

Building and Construction

Electrical and Electronics

Automotive Industry

Consumer Goods

Other

By Company

Kraton Corporation

Bayer Material Science

Lanxess

RTP Company

Saudi Basic Industries Corporation

Nova Chemicals

ENI

LG Chem

Ashland

BASF

Styrolution Group

Ineos Group

Asahi Kasei

CCP Composites

Chi Mei

Production by Region

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Consumption by Region

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

India

Australia

Taiwan

Indonesia

Thailand

Malaysia

Philippines

Vietnam

Latin America

Mexico

Brazil

Argentina

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Get the Complete Report & TOC @ https://www.24chemicalresearch.com/reports/138488/global-styrenic-polymers-market-2028-610

Table of content

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Styrenic Polymers Product Introduction

1.2 Market by Type

1.2.1 Global Styrenic Polymers Market Size by Type, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028

1.2.2 Polystyrene (PS)

1.2.3 Acrylonitrile Butadiene Styrene (ABS)

1.2.4 Styrene Acrylonitrile (SAN)

1.2.5 Methacrylate Butadiene Styrene (MBS)

1.2.6 Methacrylate Acrylonitrile Butadiene Styrene (MABS)

1.2.7 Styrene Methyl-Methacrylate (SMMA)

1.2.8 Styrene Butadiene Styrene (SBS)

1.2.9 Styrene Ethylene Butylene Styrene (SEBS)

1.2.10 Others

1.3 Market by Application

1.3.1 Global Styrenic Polymers Market Size by Application, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028

1.3.2 Medical

1.3.3 Building and Construction

1.3.4 Electrical and Electronics

1.3.5 Automotive Industry

1.3.6 Consumer Goods

1.3.7 Other

1.4 Study Objectives

1.5 Years Considered

2 Global Styrenic Polymers Production

2.1 Global Styrenic Polymers Production Capacity (2017-2028)

2.2 Global Styrenic Polymers Production by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028

2.3 Global Styrenic Polymers Production by Region

2.3.1 Global Styrenic Polymers Historic Production by Region (2017-2022)

2.3.2 Global Styrenic Polymers Forecasted Production by Region (2023-2028)

2.4 North America

2.5 Europe

2.6 China

2.7 Japan

CONTACT US:

North Main Road Koregaon Park, Pune, India – 411001.

International: +1(646)-781-7170

Asia: +91 9169162030

Follow Us On linkedin :- https://www.linkedin.com/company/24chemicalresearch/