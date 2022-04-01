Global Styrenic Polymers Market Insights and Forecast to 2028
Styrenic Polymers
Styrenic Polymers market is segmented by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Styrenic Polymers market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on production capacity, revenue and forecast by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.
Segment by Type
- Polystyrene (PS)
- Acrylonitrile Butadiene Styrene (ABS)
- Styrene Acrylonitrile (SAN)
- Methacrylate Butadiene Styrene (MBS)
- Methacrylate Acrylonitrile Butadiene Styrene (MABS)
- Styrene Methyl-Methacrylate (SMMA)
- Styrene Butadiene Styrene (SBS)
- Styrene Ethylene Butylene Styrene (SEBS)
- Others
Segment by Application
- Medical
- Building and Construction
- Electrical and Electronics
- Automotive Industry
- Consumer Goods
- Other
By Company
- Kraton Corporation
- Bayer Material Science
- Lanxess
- RTP Company
- Saudi Basic Industries Corporation
- Nova Chemicals
- ENI
- LG Chem
- Ashland
- BASF
- Styrolution Group
- Ineos Group
- Asahi Kasei
- CCP Composites
- Chi Mei
Production by Region
- North America
- Europe
- China
- Japan
Consumption by Region
- North America
- U.S.
- Canada
- Europe
- Germany
- France
- U.K.
- Italy
- Russia
- Asia-Pacific
- China
- Japan
- South Korea
- India
- Australia
- Taiwan
- Indonesia
- Thailand
- Malaysia
- Philippines
- Vietnam
- Latin America
- Mexico
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Middle East & Africa
- Turkey
- Saudi Arabia
- UAE
Table of content
1 Study Coverage
1.1 Styrenic Polymers Product Introduction
1.2 Market by Type
1.2.1 Global Styrenic Polymers Market Size by Type, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.2.2 Polystyrene (PS)
1.2.3 Acrylonitrile Butadiene Styrene (ABS)
1.2.4 Styrene Acrylonitrile (SAN)
1.2.5 Methacrylate Butadiene Styrene (MBS)
1.2.6 Methacrylate Acrylonitrile Butadiene Styrene (MABS)
1.2.7 Styrene Methyl-Methacrylate (SMMA)
1.2.8 Styrene Butadiene Styrene (SBS)
1.2.9 Styrene Ethylene Butylene Styrene (SEBS)
1.2.10 Others
1.3 Market by Application
1.3.1 Global Styrenic Polymers Market Size by Application, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.3.2 Medical
1.3.3 Building and Construction
1.3.4 Electrical and Electronics
1.3.5 Automotive Industry
1.3.6 Consumer Goods
1.3.7 Other
1.4 Study Objectives
1.5 Years Considered
2 Global Styrenic Polymers Production
2.1 Global Styrenic Polymers Production Capacity (2017-2028)
2.2 Global Styrenic Polymers Production by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
2.3 Global Styrenic Polymers Production by Region
2.3.1 Global Styrenic Polymers Historic Production by Region (2017-2022)
2.3.2 Global Styrenic Polymers Forecasted Production by Region (2023-2028)
2.4 North America
2.5 Europe
2.6 China
2.7 Japan
