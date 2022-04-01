Global Methylene Dichloride(MDC) Market Insights and Forecast to 2028

Methylene Dichloride(MDC) market is segmented by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Methylene Dichloride(MDC) market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on production capacity, revenue and forecast by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.

Segment by Type

Analysis Grade

Industrial Grade

Segment by Application

Release Agent

Paint Remover

Medicine

Chemical

Other

By Company

AkzoNobel Industrial Chemicals

KH Chemicals

Shinetsu

Chemeurope

Asahi Glass

Acros Organics

Spectru Mchemical

Iris Biotech GmbH

Lee & Man Chemical

Zhejiang Juhua

Galaxy Chemicals

Jarad Chemcials

Nutan Chemcials

Production by Region

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Consumption by Region

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

India

Australia

Taiwan

Indonesia

Thailand

Malaysia

Philippines

Vietnam

Latin America

Mexico

Brazil

Argentina

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Table of content

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Methylene Dichloride(MDC) Product Introduction

1.2 Market by Type

1.2.1 Global Methylene Dichloride(MDC) Market Size by Type, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028

1.2.2 Analysis Grade

1.2.3 Industrial Grade

1.3 Market by Application

1.3.1 Global Methylene Dichloride(MDC) Market Size by Application, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028

1.3.2 Release Agent

1.3.3 Paint Remover

1.3.4 Medicine

1.3.5 Chemical

1.3.6 Other

1.4 Study Objectives

1.5 Years Considered

2 Global Methylene Dichloride(MDC) Production

2.1 Global Methylene Dichloride(MDC) Production Capacity (2017-2028)

2.2 Global Methylene Dichloride(MDC) Production by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028

2.3 Global Methylene Dichloride(MDC) Production by Region

2.3.1 Global Methylene Dichloride(MDC) Historic Production by Region (2017-2022)

2.3.2 Global Methylene Dichloride(MDC) Forecasted Production by Region (2023-2028)

2.4 North America

2.5 Europe

2.6 China

2.7 Japan

3 Global Methylene Dichloride(MDC) Sales in Volume & Value Estimates and Forecasts

3.1 Global Methylene Dichloride(MDC) Sales Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028

3.2 Global Methylene Dichloride(MDC) Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028

3.3 Global Methylene Dichloride(MDC) Revenue by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028

3.4 Global Methylene Dichloride(MDC) Sales by Region

