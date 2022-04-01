Global Methylene Dichloride(MDC) Market Insights and Forecast to 2028
Methylene Dichloride(MDC) market is segmented by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Methylene Dichloride(MDC) market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on production capacity, revenue and forecast by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.
Segment by Type
- Analysis Grade
- Industrial Grade
Segment by Application
- Release Agent
- Paint Remover
- Medicine
- Chemical
- Other
By Company
- AkzoNobel Industrial Chemicals
- KH Chemicals
- Shinetsu
- Chemeurope
- Asahi Glass
- Acros Organics
- Spectru Mchemical
- Iris Biotech GmbH
- Lee & Man Chemical
- Zhejiang Juhua
- Galaxy Chemicals
- Jarad Chemcials
- Nutan Chemcials
Production by Region
- North America
- Europe
- China
- Japan
Consumption by Region
- North America
- U.S.
- Canada
- Europe
- Germany
- France
- U.K.
- Italy
- Russia
- Asia-Pacific
- China
- Japan
- South Korea
- India
- Australia
- Taiwan
- Indonesia
- Thailand
- Malaysia
- Philippines
- Vietnam
- Latin America
- Mexico
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Middle East & Africa
- Turkey
- Saudi Arabia
- UAE
Table of content
1 Study Coverage
1.1 Methylene Dichloride(MDC) Product Introduction
1.2 Market by Type
1.2.1 Global Methylene Dichloride(MDC) Market Size by Type, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.2.2 Analysis Grade
1.2.3 Industrial Grade
1.3 Market by Application
1.3.1 Global Methylene Dichloride(MDC) Market Size by Application, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.3.2 Release Agent
1.3.3 Paint Remover
1.3.4 Medicine
1.3.5 Chemical
1.3.6 Other
1.4 Study Objectives
1.5 Years Considered
2 Global Methylene Dichloride(MDC) Production
2.1 Global Methylene Dichloride(MDC) Production Capacity (2017-2028)
2.2 Global Methylene Dichloride(MDC) Production by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
2.3 Global Methylene Dichloride(MDC) Production by Region
2.3.1 Global Methylene Dichloride(MDC) Historic Production by Region (2017-2022)
2.3.2 Global Methylene Dichloride(MDC) Forecasted Production by Region (2023-2028)
2.4 North America
2.5 Europe
2.6 China
2.7 Japan
3 Global Methylene Dichloride(MDC) Sales in Volume & Value Estimates and Forecasts
3.1 Global Methylene Dichloride(MDC) Sales Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028
3.2 Global Methylene Dichloride(MDC) Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028
3.3 Global Methylene Dichloride(MDC) Revenue by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
3.4 Global Methylene Dichloride(MDC) Sales by Region
