Global Protective Paints Market Insights and Forecast to 2028

Protective Paints market is segmented by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Protective Paints market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on production capacity, revenue and forecast by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.

Segment by Type

  • Solvent-borne Coatings
  • Water-borne Coatings
  • Powder Coatings

 

Segment by Application

  • Infrastructure
  • Oil and gas
  • Automotive
  • Aerospace
  • Others

By Company

  • Akzo Nobel (Netherlands)
  • PPG Industries (USA)
  • RPM (USA)
  • Sherwin-Williams (Netherlands)
  • Axalta Coating Systems (USA)
  • Arkema (France)
  • DuPont (USA)
  • Hempel (Denmark)
  • Sika (Switzerland)
  • Valspar (USA)
  • Wacker Chemie (Germany)
  • Jotun (Norway)
  • Ashland (USA)
  • Kansai (Japan)
  • Nippon (Japan)
  • BASF Coatings (Germany)
  • Steuler-KCH GmbH (Germany)

Production by Region

  • North America
  • Europe
  • China
  • Japan

Consumption by Region

  • North America
  • U.S.
  • Canada
  • Europe
  • Germany
  • France
  • U.K.
  • Italy
  • Russia
  • Asia-Pacific
  • China
  • Japan
  • South Korea
  • India
  • Australia
  • Taiwan
  • Indonesia
  • Thailand
  • Malaysia
  • Philippines
  • Vietnam
  • Latin America
  • Mexico
  • Brazil
  • Argentina
  • Middle East & Africa
  • Turkey
  • Saudi Arabia
  • UAE

Table of content

1 Study Coverage
1.1 Protective Paints Product Introduction
1.2 Market by Type
1.2.1 Global Protective Paints Market Size by Type, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.2.2 Solvent-borne Coatings
1.2.3 Water-borne Coatings
1.2.4 Powder Coatings
1.3 Market by Application
1.3.1 Global Protective Paints Market Size by Application, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.3.2 Infrastructure
1.3.3 Oil and gas
1.3.4 Automotive
1.3.5 Aerospace
1.3.6 Others
1.4 Study Objectives
1.5 Years Considered
2 Global Protective Paints Production
2.1 Global Protective Paints Production Capacity (2017-2028)
2.2 Global Protective Paints Production by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
2.3 Global Protective Paints Production by Region
2.3.1 Global Protective Paints Historic Production by Region (2017-2022)
2.3.2 Global Protective Paints Forecasted Production by Region (2023-2028)
2.4 North America
2.5 Europe
2.6 China
2.7 Japan
3 Global Protective Paints Sales in Volume & Value Estimates and Forecasts
3.1 Global Protective Paints Sales Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028
3.2 Global Protective Paints Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028
3.3 Global Protective Paints Revenue by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
3.4 Global Protective Paints Sales by Region
3.4.1 Global Protective Paints Sales by Region (2017-2022)

