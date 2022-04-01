News

Global Polyketone Market Insights and Forecast to 2028

Polyketone

Polyketone market is segmented by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Polyketone market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on production capacity, revenue and forecast by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.

Segment by Type

  • Natural
  • Synthetic

 

Segment by Application

  • Ink
  • Coating
  • Dye
  • Other

By Company

  • BASF SE (Germany)
  • Bayer MaterialScience AG (Germany)
  • 3M (US)
  • Chevron Phillips Chemical Company (US)
  • China Lumena New Materials Corp. (China)
  • Daikin Industries Ltd (Japan)
  • DIC Corporation (Japan)
  • Dongyue Group Limited (China)
  • The Dow Chemical Company (US)
  • DSM Engineering Plastics B.V (The Netherlands)
  • DuPont Performance Polymers (US)
  • EMS-Grivory (Switzerland)
  • Evonik Industries AG (Germany)
  • Kuraray Co., Ltd. (Japan)
  • Mitsui Chemicals, Inc. (Japan)
  • Performance Plastics Ltd. (US)
  • Polyplastics Co, Ltd. (Japan)
  • Victrex Plc (UK)

Production by Region

  • North America
  • Europe
  • China
  • Japan

Consumption by Region

  • North America
  • U.S.
  • Canada
  • Europe
  • Germany
  • France
  • U.K.
  • Italy
  • Russia
  • Asia-Pacific
  • China
  • Japan
  • South Korea
  • India
  • Australia
  • Taiwan
  • Indonesia
  • Thailand
  • Malaysia
  • Philippines
  • Vietnam
  • Latin America
  • Mexico
  • Brazil
  • Argentina
  • Middle East & Africa
  • Turkey
  • Saudi Arabia
  • UAE

Table of content

1 Study Coverage
1.1 Polyketone Product Introduction
1.2 Market by Type
1.2.1 Global Polyketone Market Size by Type, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.2.2 Natural
1.2.3 Synthetic
1.3 Market by Application
1.3.1 Global Polyketone Market Size by Application, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.3.2 Ink
1.3.3 Coating
1.3.4 Dye
1.3.5 Other
1.4 Study Objectives
1.5 Years Considered
2 Global Polyketone Production
2.1 Global Polyketone Production Capacity (2017-2028)
2.2 Global Polyketone Production by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
2.3 Global Polyketone Production by Region
2.3.1 Global Polyketone Historic Production by Region (2017-2022)
2.3.2 Global Polyketone Forecasted Production by Region (2023-2028)
2.4 North America
2.5 Europe
2.6 China
2.7 Japan
3 Global Polyketone Sales in Volume & Value Estimates and Forecasts
3.1 Global Polyketone Sales Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028
3.2 Global Polyketone Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028
3.3 Global Polyketone Revenue by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
3.4 Global Polyketone Sales by Region
3.4.1 Global Polyketone Sales by Region (2017-2022)
3.4.2 Global Sales Polyketone by Region (2023-2028)
3.5 Global Polyketone Revenue by Region
3.5.1 Global Polyketone Revenue by Region (2017-2022)
3.5.2 Global Polyketone Revenue by Region (2023-2028)

