Global Ethylene Glycol and Ethylene Oxide Market Insights and Forecast to 2028

Ethylene Glycol and Ethylene Oxide market is segmented by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Ethylene Glycol and Ethylene Oxide market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on production capacity, revenue and forecast by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.

Segment by Type

Ethylene Glycol

Ethoxylate

Ethanolamine

Polyols

Pharmaceutical

Segment by Application

Polyester Fiber

Polyester Resin

Antifreeze

Polyester Film

Other

By Company

BASF

DOW

Huntsman

Shell

SABIC

AkzoNobel

Farsa Chemical

Formosa Plastics

Ineos Oxide

LyondellBasell Industries

Reliance Industries

Sinopec

Production by Region

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Consumption by Region

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

India

Australia

Taiwan

Indonesia

Thailand

Malaysia

Philippines

Vietnam

Latin America

Mexico

Brazil

Argentina

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Table of content

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Ethylene Glycol and Ethylene Oxide Product Introduction

1.2 Market by Type

1.2.1 Global Ethylene Glycol and Ethylene Oxide Market Size by Type, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028

1.2.2 Ethylene Glycol

1.2.3 Ethoxylate

1.2.4 Ethanolamine

1.2.5 Polyols

1.2.6 Pharmaceutical

1.3 Market by Application

1.3.1 Global Ethylene Glycol and Ethylene Oxide Market Size by Application, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028

1.3.2 Polyester Fiber

1.3.3 Polyester Resin

1.3.4 Antifreeze

1.3.5 Polyester Film

1.3.6 Other

1.4 Study Objectives

1.5 Years Considered

2 Global Ethylene Glycol and Ethylene Oxide Production

2.1 Global Ethylene Glycol and Ethylene Oxide Production Capacity (2017-2028)

2.2 Global Ethylene Glycol and Ethylene Oxide Production by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028

2.3 Global Ethylene Glycol and Ethylene Oxide Production by Region

2.3.1 Global Ethylene Glycol and Ethylene Oxide Historic Production by Region (2017-2022)

2.3.2 Global Ethylene Glycol and Ethylene Oxide Forecasted Production by Region (2023-2028)

2.4 North America

2.5 Europe

2.6 China

2.7 Japan

3 Global Ethylene Glycol and Ethylene Oxide Sales in Volume & Value Estimates and Forecasts

3.1 Global Ethylene Glycol and Ethylene Oxide Sales Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028

