News

Global Ethylene Glycol and Ethylene Oxide Market Insights and Forecast to 2028

Ethylene Glycol and Ethylene Oxide

Photo of grandresearchstore grandresearchstore12 hours ago
0 1 2 minutes read

Ethylene Glycol and Ethylene Oxide market is segmented by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Ethylene Glycol and Ethylene Oxide market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on production capacity, revenue and forecast by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.

Segment by Type

  • Ethylene Glycol
  • Ethoxylate
  • Ethanolamine
  • Polyols
  • Pharmaceutical

 

Segment by Application

  • Polyester Fiber
  • Polyester Resin
  • Antifreeze
  • Polyester Film
  • Other

By Company

  • BASF
  • DOW
  • Huntsman
  • Shell
  • SABIC
  • AkzoNobel
  • Farsa Chemical
  • Formosa Plastics
  • Ineos Oxide
  • LyondellBasell Industries
  • Reliance Industries
  • Sinopec

Production by Region

  • North America
  • Europe
  • China
  • Japan

Consumption by Region

  • North America
  • U.S.
  • Canada
  • Europe
  • Germany
  • France
  • U.K.
  • Italy
  • Russia
  • Asia-Pacific
  • China
  • Japan
  • South Korea
  • India
  • Australia
  • Taiwan
  • Indonesia
  • Thailand
  • Malaysia
  • Philippines
  • Vietnam
  • Latin America
  • Mexico
  • Brazil
  • Argentina
  • Middle East & Africa
  • Turkey
  • Saudi Arabia
  • UAE

Table of content

1 Study Coverage
1.1 Ethylene Glycol and Ethylene Oxide Product Introduction
1.2 Market by Type
1.2.1 Global Ethylene Glycol and Ethylene Oxide Market Size by Type, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.2.2 Ethylene Glycol
1.2.3 Ethoxylate
1.2.4 Ethanolamine
1.2.5 Polyols
1.2.6 Pharmaceutical
1.3 Market by Application
1.3.1 Global Ethylene Glycol and Ethylene Oxide Market Size by Application, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.3.2 Polyester Fiber
1.3.3 Polyester Resin
1.3.4 Antifreeze
1.3.5 Polyester Film
1.3.6 Other
1.4 Study Objectives
1.5 Years Considered
2 Global Ethylene Glycol and Ethylene Oxide Production
2.1 Global Ethylene Glycol and Ethylene Oxide Production Capacity (2017-2028)
2.2 Global Ethylene Glycol and Ethylene Oxide Production by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
2.3 Global Ethylene Glycol and Ethylene Oxide Production by Region
2.3.1 Global Ethylene Glycol and Ethylene Oxide Historic Production by Region (2017-2022)
2.3.2 Global Ethylene Glycol and Ethylene Oxide Forecasted Production by Region (2023-2028)
2.4 North America
2.5 Europe
2.6 China
2.7 Japan
3 Global Ethylene Glycol and Ethylene Oxide Sales in Volume & Value Estimates and Forecasts
3.1 Global Ethylene Glycol and Ethylene Oxide Sales Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028

CONTACT US:
North Main Road Koregaon Park, Pune, India – 411001.
International: +1(646)-781-7170
Asia: +91 9169162030

Follow Us On linkedin :- https://www.linkedin.com/company/24chemicalresearch/

Tags
Photo of grandresearchstore grandresearchstore12 hours ago
0 1 2 minutes read
Photo of grandresearchstore

grandresearchstore

Related Articles

Barbituric Acid Market Research Report and Forecast to 2028 – Zhengzhou Lifeng Chemical, Longxin Chemical, Hebei Chengxin

December 29, 2021

Investment Portfolio Management Software Market Analysis, Research Study With Vestserve, APEXSOFT, Elysys

December 24, 2021

Global GCC EPS Geofoams Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Share, Price, Trend and Forecast

February 8, 2022

Global Arts and Crafts Tools Market 2021-2027 Demand and Insights Analysis Report by Types (Drawing Pen, Paints and Stains, Craft Tools, Others) by Applications (Personal, Education, Industrial, Others,)

December 17, 2021

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button