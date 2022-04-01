Global Ethylene Glycol and Ethylene Oxide Market Insights and Forecast to 2028
Ethylene Glycol and Ethylene Oxide
Ethylene Glycol and Ethylene Oxide market is segmented by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Ethylene Glycol and Ethylene Oxide market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on production capacity, revenue and forecast by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.
Segment by Type
- Ethylene Glycol
- Ethoxylate
- Ethanolamine
- Polyols
- Pharmaceutical
Segment by Application
- Polyester Fiber
- Polyester Resin
- Antifreeze
- Polyester Film
- Other
By Company
- BASF
- DOW
- Huntsman
- Shell
- SABIC
- AkzoNobel
- Farsa Chemical
- Formosa Plastics
- Ineos Oxide
- LyondellBasell Industries
- Reliance Industries
- Sinopec
Production by Region
- North America
- Europe
- China
- Japan
Consumption by Region
- North America
- U.S.
- Canada
- Europe
- Germany
- France
- U.K.
- Italy
- Russia
- Asia-Pacific
- China
- Japan
- South Korea
- India
- Australia
- Taiwan
- Indonesia
- Thailand
- Malaysia
- Philippines
- Vietnam
- Latin America
- Mexico
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Middle East & Africa
- Turkey
- Saudi Arabia
- UAE
Table of content
1 Study Coverage
1.1 Ethylene Glycol and Ethylene Oxide Product Introduction
1.2 Market by Type
1.2.1 Global Ethylene Glycol and Ethylene Oxide Market Size by Type, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.2.2 Ethylene Glycol
1.2.3 Ethoxylate
1.2.4 Ethanolamine
1.2.5 Polyols
1.2.6 Pharmaceutical
1.3 Market by Application
1.3.1 Global Ethylene Glycol and Ethylene Oxide Market Size by Application, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.3.2 Polyester Fiber
1.3.3 Polyester Resin
1.3.4 Antifreeze
1.3.5 Polyester Film
1.3.6 Other
1.4 Study Objectives
1.5 Years Considered
2 Global Ethylene Glycol and Ethylene Oxide Production
2.1 Global Ethylene Glycol and Ethylene Oxide Production Capacity (2017-2028)
2.2 Global Ethylene Glycol and Ethylene Oxide Production by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
2.3 Global Ethylene Glycol and Ethylene Oxide Production by Region
2.3.1 Global Ethylene Glycol and Ethylene Oxide Historic Production by Region (2017-2022)
2.3.2 Global Ethylene Glycol and Ethylene Oxide Forecasted Production by Region (2023-2028)
2.4 North America
2.5 Europe
2.6 China
2.7 Japan
3 Global Ethylene Glycol and Ethylene Oxide Sales in Volume & Value Estimates and Forecasts
3.1 Global Ethylene Glycol and Ethylene Oxide Sales Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028
