Global Superabsorbent Material Market Insights and Forecast to 2028

Superabsorbent Material

Superabsorbent Material market is segmented by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Superabsorbent Material market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on production capacity, revenue and forecast by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.

Segment by Type

  • Inverse Suspension Polymerization
  • Aqueous Solution Polymerization

 

Segment by Application

  • Sanitary Napkin
  • Paper Diaper
  • Other

By Company

  • BASF SE
  • Nippon Shokubai Co., Ltd.
  • Exotech Bio Solutions Ltd.
  • Itaconix Corporation
  • Nuoer Chemical Australia Pty Ltd.
  • TryEco LLC
  • SNF Floerger
  • Archer Daniels Midland Company
  • Amereq Inc
  • JRM Chemical, Inc.

Production by Region

  • North America
  • Europe
  • China
  • Japan

Consumption by Region

  • North America
  • U.S.
  • Canada
  • Europe
  • Germany
  • France
  • U.K.
  • Italy
  • Russia
  • Asia-Pacific
  • China
  • Japan
  • South Korea
  • India
  • Australia
  • Taiwan
  • Indonesia
  • Thailand
  • Malaysia
  • Philippines
  • Vietnam
  • Latin America
  • Mexico
  • Brazil
  • Argentina
  • Middle East & Africa
  • Turkey
  • Saudi Arabia
  • UAE

Table of content

1 Study Coverage
1.1 Superabsorbent Material Product Introduction
1.2 Market by Type
1.2.1 Global Superabsorbent Material Market Size by Type, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.2.2 Inverse Suspension Polymerization
1.2.3 Aqueous Solution Polymerization
1.3 Market by Application
1.3.1 Global Superabsorbent Material Market Size by Application, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.3.2 Sanitary Napkin
1.3.3 Paper Diaper
1.3.4 Other
1.4 Study Objectives
1.5 Years Considered
2 Global Superabsorbent Material Production
2.1 Global Superabsorbent Material Production Capacity (2017-2028)
2.2 Global Superabsorbent Material Production by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
2.3 Global Superabsorbent Material Production by Region
2.3.1 Global Superabsorbent Material Historic Production by Region (2017-2022)
2.3.2 Global Superabsorbent Material Forecasted Production by Region (2023-2028)
2.4 North America
2.5 Europe
2.6 China
2.7 Japan
3 Global Superabsorbent Material Sales in Volume & Value Estimates and Forecasts
3.1 Global Superabsorbent Material Sales Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028
3.2 Global Superabsorbent Material Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028
3.3 Global Superabsorbent Material Revenue by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
3.4 Global Superabsorbent Material Sales by Region
3.4.1 Global Superabsorbent Material Sales by Region (2017-2022)

