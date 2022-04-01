Global OPW (one-piece woven) Airbag Fabric Market Insights and Forecast to 2028

OPW (one-piece woven) Airbag Fabric market is segmented by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global OPW (one-piece woven) Airbag Fabric market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on production capacity, revenue and forecast by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.

Segment by Type

Coated Airbag Fabric

Uncoated Airbag Fabric

Segment by Application

Front Airbag

Side Airbag

Other

By Company

Toray

Toyobo

Kolon

Porcher

Teijin

Dual

Hyosung

KSS

Safety Components

UTT

Milliken

HMT

Production by Region

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Consumption by Region

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

India

Australia

Taiwan

Indonesia

Thailand

Malaysia

Philippines

Vietnam

Latin America

Mexico

Brazil

Argentina

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Table of content

1 Study Coverage

1.1 OPW (one-piece woven) Airbag Fabric Product Introduction

1.2 Market by Type

1.2.1 Global OPW (one-piece woven) Airbag Fabric Market Size by Type, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028

1.2.2 Coated Airbag Fabric

1.2.3 Uncoated Airbag Fabric

1.3 Market by Application

1.3.1 Global OPW (one-piece woven) Airbag Fabric Market Size by Application, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028

1.3.2 Front Airbag

1.3.3 Side Airbag

1.3.4 Other

1.4 Study Objectives

1.5 Years Considered

2 Global OPW (one-piece woven) Airbag Fabric Production

2.1 Global OPW (one-piece woven) Airbag Fabric Production Capacity (2017-2028)

2.2 Global OPW (one-piece woven) Airbag Fabric Production by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028

2.3 Global OPW (one-piece woven) Airbag Fabric Production by Region

2.3.1 Global OPW (one-piece woven) Airbag Fabric Historic Production by Region (2017-2022)

2.3.2 Global OPW (one-piece woven) Airbag Fabric Forecasted Production by Region (2023-2028)

2.4 North America

2.5 Europe

2.6 China

2.7 Japan

3 Global OPW (one-piece woven) Airbag Fabric Sales in Volume & Value Estimates and Forecasts

3.1 Global OPW (one-piece woven) Airbag Fabric Sales Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028

3.2 Global OPW (one-piece woven) Airbag Fabric Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028

3.3 Global OPW (one-piece woven) Airbag Fabric Revenue by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028

