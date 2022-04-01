Global Sodium Persulfate Market Insights and Forecast to 2028

Sodium Persulfate market is segmented by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Sodium Persulfate market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on production capacity, revenue and forecast by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.

Segment by Type

Sodium Persulfate Powder

Sodium Persulfate Particles

Segment by Application

Cosmetics

Printed Circuit Boards

Textiles

Water Treatment

Polymerization

Chemical Synthesis

Disinfectant

Others

By Company

VR Persulfates

Peroxy Chem

ABC Chemicals

Geo-Cleanse International

Sigma-Aldrich

Ryoko Chemical

Stars chemical

Production by Region

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Consumption by Region

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

India

Australia

Taiwan

Indonesia

Thailand

Malaysia

Philippines

Vietnam

Latin America

Mexico

Brazil

Argentina

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Table of content

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Sodium Persulfate Product Introduction

1.2 Market by Type

1.2.1 Global Sodium Persulfate Market Size by Type, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028

1.2.2 Sodium Persulfate Powder

1.2.3 Sodium Persulfate Particles

1.3 Market by Application

1.3.1 Global Sodium Persulfate Market Size by Application, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028

1.3.2 Cosmetics

1.3.3 Printed Circuit Boards

1.3.4 Textiles

1.3.5 Water Treatment

1.3.6 Polymerization

1.3.7 Chemical Synthesis

1.3.8 Disinfectant

1.3.9 Others

1.4 Study Objectives

1.5 Years Considered

2 Global Sodium Persulfate Production

2.1 Global Sodium Persulfate Production Capacity (2017-2028)

2.2 Global Sodium Persulfate Production by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028

2.3 Global Sodium Persulfate Production by Region

2.3.1 Global Sodium Persulfate Historic Production by Region (2017-2022)

2.3.2 Global Sodium Persulfate Forecasted Production by Region (2023-2028)

2.4 North America

2.5 Europe

2.6 China

2.7 Japan

3 Global Sodium Persulfate Sales in Volume & Value Estimates and Forecasts

3.1 Global Sodium Persulfate Sales Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028

3.2 Global Sodium Persulfate Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028

3.3 Global Sodium Persulfate Revenue by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028

3.4 Global Sodium Persulfate Sales by Region

