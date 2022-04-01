News

Global Sodium Persulfate Market Insights and Forecast to 2028

Sodium Persulfate Market

Sodium Persulfate market is segmented by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Sodium Persulfate market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on production capacity, revenue and forecast by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.

Segment by Type

 

  • Sodium Persulfate Powder
  • Sodium Persulfate Particles

Segment by Application

  • Cosmetics
  • Printed Circuit Boards
  • Textiles
  • Water Treatment
  • Polymerization
  • Chemical Synthesis
  • Disinfectant
  • Others

By Company

  • VR Persulfates
  • Peroxy Chem
  • ABC Chemicals
  • Geo-Cleanse International
  • Sigma-Aldrich
  • Ryoko Chemical
  • Stars chemical

Production by Region

  • North America
  • Europe
  • China
  • Japan

Consumption by Region

  • North America
  • U.S.
  • Canada
  • Europe
  • Germany
  • France
  • U.K.
  • Italy
  • Russia
  • Asia-Pacific
  • China
  • Japan
  • South Korea
  • India
  • Australia
  • Taiwan
  • Indonesia
  • Thailand
  • Malaysia
  • Philippines
  • Vietnam
  • Latin America
  • Mexico
  • Brazil
  • Argentina
  • Middle East & Africa
  • Turkey
  • Saudi Arabia
  • UAE

Table of content

1 Study Coverage
1.1 Sodium Persulfate Product Introduction
1.2 Market by Type
1.2.1 Global Sodium Persulfate Market Size by Type, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.2.2 Sodium Persulfate Powder
1.2.3 Sodium Persulfate Particles
1.3 Market by Application
1.3.1 Global Sodium Persulfate Market Size by Application, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.3.2 Cosmetics
1.3.3 Printed Circuit Boards
1.3.4 Textiles
1.3.5 Water Treatment
1.3.6 Polymerization
1.3.7 Chemical Synthesis
1.3.8 Disinfectant
1.3.9 Others
1.4 Study Objectives
1.5 Years Considered
2 Global Sodium Persulfate Production
2.1 Global Sodium Persulfate Production Capacity (2017-2028)
2.2 Global Sodium Persulfate Production by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
2.3 Global Sodium Persulfate Production by Region
2.3.1 Global Sodium Persulfate Historic Production by Region (2017-2022)
2.3.2 Global Sodium Persulfate Forecasted Production by Region (2023-2028)
2.4 North America
2.5 Europe
2.6 China
2.7 Japan
3 Global Sodium Persulfate Sales in Volume & Value Estimates and Forecasts
3.1 Global Sodium Persulfate Sales Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028
3.2 Global Sodium Persulfate Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028
3.3 Global Sodium Persulfate Revenue by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
3.4 Global Sodium Persulfate Sales by Region

