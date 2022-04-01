News

Global Sodium Reducing Agents Market Insights and Forecast to 2028

Sodium Reducing Agents Market

Sodium Reducing Agents market is segmented by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Sodium Reducing Agents market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on production capacity, revenue and forecast by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.

Segment by Type

 

  • Amino Acids
  • Yeast Extracts
  • Mineral Salts
  • Others

Segment by Application

  • Meat Products
  • Bakery And Confectionary
  • Dairy And Frozen Foods
  • Seasonings
  • Snacks
  • Others

By Company

  • AngelYeast
  • Advanced Food Systems
  • Lesaffre – Biospringer
  • Armor Proteines
  • Cambrian
  • Dr. Paul Lohmann
  • Carbery
  • Cargill
  • DuPont
  • Kerry
  • Sensient Technologies
  • Tate & Lyle
  • Novozymes

Production by Region

  • North America
  • Europe
  • China
  • Japan

Consumption by Region

  • North America
  • U.S.
  • Canada
  • Europe
  • Germany
  • France
  • U.K.
  • Italy
  • Russia
  • Asia-Pacific
  • China
  • Japan
  • South Korea
  • India
  • Australia
  • Taiwan
  • Indonesia
  • Thailand
  • Malaysia
  • Philippines
  • Vietnam
  • Latin America
  • Mexico
  • Brazil
  • Argentina
  • Middle East & Africa
  • Turkey
  • Saudi Arabia
  • UAE

Table of content

1 Study Coverage
1.1 Sodium Reducing Agents Product Introduction
1.2 Market by Type
1.2.1 Global Sodium Reducing Agents Market Size by Type, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.2.2 Amino Acids
1.2.3 Yeast Extracts
1.2.4 Mineral Salts
1.2.5 Others
1.3 Market by Application
1.3.1 Global Sodium Reducing Agents Market Size by Application, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.3.2 Meat Products
1.3.3 Bakery And Confectionary
1.3.4 Dairy And Frozen Foods
1.3.5 Seasonings
1.3.6 Snacks
1.3.7 Others
1.4 Study Objectives
1.5 Years Considered
2 Global Sodium Reducing Agents Production
2.1 Global Sodium Reducing Agents Production Capacity (2017-2028)
2.2 Global Sodium Reducing Agents Production by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
2.3 Global Sodium Reducing Agents Production by Region
2.3.1 Global Sodium Reducing Agents Historic Production by Region (2017-2022)
2.3.2 Global Sodium Reducing Agents Forecasted Production by Region (2023-2028)
2.4 North America
2.5 Europe
2.6 China
2.7 Japan
3 Global Sodium Reducing Agents Sales in Volume & Value Estimates and Forecasts
3.1 Global Sodium Reducing Agents Sales Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028
3.2 Global Sodium Reducing Agents Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028
3.3 Global Sodium Reducing Agents Revenue by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028

