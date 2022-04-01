News

Global Superhard Abrasive Grinding Wheel Market Insights and Forecast to 2028

Superhard Abrasive Grinding Wheel

Superhard Abrasive Grinding Wheel market is segmented by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Superhard Abrasive Grinding Wheel market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on production capacity, revenue and forecast by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.

Segment by Type

  • Diamond Material
  • Cubic Boron Nitride Material

 

Segment by Application

  • Transport Industry
  • Construction
  • Bearing & Machinery
  • Steel Industry
  • Other

By Company

  • Klingspor
  • 3M
  • Mirka
  • Noritake
  • Saint-Gobain
  • Kure Grinding Wheel
  • Camel Grinding Wheels
  • Tyrolit Group
  • SHIN-EI Grinding Wheels
  • DSA Products
  • Andre Abrasive
  • DK Holdings
  • Elka
  • Keihin Kogyosho
  • Northern Grinding Wheels

Production by Region

  • North America
  • Europe
  • China
  • Japan

Consumption by Region

  • North America
  • U.S.
  • Canada
  • Europe
  • Germany
  • France
  • U.K.
  • Italy
  • Russia
  • Asia-Pacific
  • China
  • Japan
  • South Korea
  • India
  • Australia
  • Taiwan
  • Indonesia
  • Thailand
  • Malaysia
  • Philippines
  • Vietnam
  • Latin America
  • Mexico
  • Brazil
  • Argentina
  • Middle East & Africa
  • Turkey
  • Saudi Arabia
  • UAE

Table of content

1 Study Coverage
1.1 Superhard Abrasive Grinding Wheel Product Introduction
1.2 Market by Type
1.2.1 Global Superhard Abrasive Grinding Wheel Market Size by Type, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.2.2 Diamond Material
1.2.3 Cubic Boron Nitride Material
1.3 Market by Application
1.3.1 Global Superhard Abrasive Grinding Wheel Market Size by Application, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.3.2 Transport Industry
1.3.3 Construction
1.3.4 Bearing & Machinery
1.3.5 Steel Industry
1.3.6 Other
1.4 Study Objectives
1.5 Years Considered
2 Global Superhard Abrasive Grinding Wheel Production
2.1 Global Superhard Abrasive Grinding Wheel Production Capacity (2017-2028)
2.2 Global Superhard Abrasive Grinding Wheel Production by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
2.3 Global Superhard Abrasive Grinding Wheel Production by Region
2.3.1 Global Superhard Abrasive Grinding Wheel Historic Production by Region (2017-2022)
2.3.2 Global Superhard Abrasive Grinding Wheel Forecasted Production by Region (2023-2028)
2.4 North America
2.5 Europe
2.6 China
2.7 Japan
3 Global Superhard Abrasive Grinding Wheel Sales in Volume & Value Estimates and Forecasts
3.1 Global Superhard Abrasive Grinding Wheel Sales Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028
3.2 Global Superhard Abrasive Grinding Wheel Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028

