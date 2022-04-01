News

Global Solvent Borne Coatings Market Insights and Forecast to 2028

Solvent Borne Coatings Market

Solvent Borne Coatings market is segmented by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Solvent Borne Coatings market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on production capacity, revenue and forecast by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.

Segment by Type

 

  • One Component System Solvent Borne Coatings
  • Two Component System Solvent Borne Coatings

Segment by Application

  • Automotive Solvent Borne Coatings
  • Industrial Solvent Borne Coatings
  • Printing Inks

By Company

  • BASF
  • Williams Hayward Protective
  • INDUSTRIA CHIMICA ADRIATICA
  • NEI
  • Laviosa Chimica Mineraria
  • BYK-CHEMIE
  • Axalta Coating Systems
  • Croda International
  • TOLSA

Production by Region

  • North America
  • Europe
  • China
  • Japan

Consumption by Region

  • North America
  • U.S.
  • Canada
  • Europe
  • Germany
  • France
  • U.K.
  • Italy
  • Russia
  • Asia-Pacific
  • China
  • Japan
  • South Korea
  • India
  • Australia
  • Taiwan
  • Indonesia
  • Thailand
  • Malaysia
  • Philippines
  • Vietnam
  • Latin America
  • Mexico
  • Brazil
  • Argentina
  • Middle East & Africa
  • Turkey
  • Saudi Arabia
  • UAE

Table of content

1 Study Coverage
1.1 Solvent Borne Coatings Product Introduction
1.2 Market by Type
1.2.1 Global Solvent Borne Coatings Market Size by Type, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.2.2 One Component System Solvent Borne Coatings
1.2.3 Two Component System Solvent Borne Coatings
1.3 Market by Application
1.3.1 Global Solvent Borne Coatings Market Size by Application, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.3.2 Automotive Solvent Borne Coatings
1.3.3 Industrial Solvent Borne Coatings
1.3.4 Printing Inks
1.4 Study Objectives
1.5 Years Considered
2 Global Solvent Borne Coatings Production
2.1 Global Solvent Borne Coatings Production Capacity (2017-2028)
2.2 Global Solvent Borne Coatings Production by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
2.3 Global Solvent Borne Coatings Production by Region
2.3.1 Global Solvent Borne Coatings Historic Production by Region (2017-2022)
2.3.2 Global Solvent Borne Coatings Forecasted Production by Region (2023-2028)
2.4 North America
2.5 Europe
2.6 China
2.7 Japan
3 Global Solvent Borne Coatings Sales in Volume & Value Estimates and Forecasts
3.1 Global Solvent Borne Coatings Sales Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028
3.2 Global Solvent Borne Coatings Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028
3.3 Global Solvent Borne Coatings Revenue by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
3.4 Global Solvent Borne Coatings Sales by Region

