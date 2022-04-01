News

Global Sorbic Acid Market Insights and Forecast to 2028

Sorbic Acid Market

Sorbic Acid market is segmented by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Sorbic Acid market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on production capacity, revenue and forecast by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.

Segment by Type

 

  • Food Grade
  • Pharmaceutical Grade
  • Industrial Grade

Segment by Application

  • Animal Feed
  • Cosmetics
  • Drug
  • Packaging Materials
  • Other

By Company

  • Eastman
  • Solvay
  • Celanese
  • PT HALIM SAKTI PRATAMA
  • Qingdao Kaison Chemicals
  • Suzhou-Chem
  • Avatar
  • KIC Chemicals
  • Prinova
  • Continental Chemical
  • Rose Foodstuff Chemistry
  • Seidler Chemical
  • Wego Chemical & Mineral

Production by Region

  • North America
  • Europe
  • China
  • Japan

Consumption by Region

  • North America
  • U.S.
  • Canada
  • Europe
  • Germany
  • France
  • U.K.
  • Italy
  • Russia
  • Asia-Pacific
  • China
  • Japan
  • South Korea
  • India
  • Australia
  • Taiwan
  • Indonesia
  • Thailand
  • Malaysia
  • Philippines
  • Vietnam
  • Latin America
  • Mexico
  • Brazil
  • Argentina
  • Middle East & Africa
  • Turkey
  • Saudi Arabia
  • UAE

Table of content

1 Study Coverage
1.1 Sorbic Acid Product Introduction
1.2 Market by Type
1.2.1 Global Sorbic Acid Market Size by Type, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.2.2 Food Grade
1.2.3 Pharmaceutical Grade
1.2.4 Industrial Grade
1.3 Market by Application
1.3.1 Global Sorbic Acid Market Size by Application, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.3.2 Animal Feed
1.3.3 Cosmetics
1.3.4 Drug
1.3.5 Packaging Materials
1.3.6 Other
1.4 Study Objectives
1.5 Years Considered
2 Global Sorbic Acid Production
2.1 Global Sorbic Acid Production Capacity (2017-2028)
2.2 Global Sorbic Acid Production by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
2.3 Global Sorbic Acid Production by Region
2.3.1 Global Sorbic Acid Historic Production by Region (2017-2022)
2.3.2 Global Sorbic Acid Forecasted Production by Region (2023-2028)
2.4 North America
2.5 Europe
2.6 China
2.7 Japan
3 Global Sorbic Acid Sales in Volume & Value Estimates and Forecasts
3.1 Global Sorbic Acid Sales Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028
3.2 Global Sorbic Acid Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028
3.3 Global Sorbic Acid Revenue by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
3.4 Global Sorbic Acid Sales by Region
3.4.1 Global Sorbic Acid Sales by Region (2017-2022)
3.4.2 Global Sales Sorbic Acid by Region (2023-2028)
3.5 Global Sorbic Acid Revenue by Region

