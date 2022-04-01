Global Specialty Paints and Coatings Market Insights and Forecast to 2028
Specialty Paints and Coatings Market
Specialty Paints and Coatings market is segmented by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Specialty Paints and Coatings market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on production capacity, revenue and forecast by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.
Segment by Type
- Water-Based Paint
- Solvent-Based Paint
- Powder Paint
- Others
Segment by Application
- Architectural
- Traffic
- Wood
- Industrial Equipment
- Others
By Company
- PPG
- AkzoNobel
- Henkel
- Sherwin-Williams
- Valspar
- RPM International
- Axalta
- BASF
- Kansai Paint
- Sika
- 3M
- Asian Paints
- Nippon Paint
- HB Fuller
- Masco
- Jotun
- Hempel
- KCC Corporation
- DAW SE
- Shawcor
- Cromology
- SK KAKEN
- Carpoly
- Taiho Paint
- Berger Paints
Production by Region
- North America
- Europe
- China
- Japan
Consumption by Region
- North America
- U.S.
- Canada
- Europe
- Germany
- France
- U.K.
- Italy
- Russia
- Asia-Pacific
- China
- Japan
- South Korea
- India
- Australia
- Taiwan
- Indonesia
- Thailand
- Malaysia
- Philippines
- Vietnam
- Latin America
- Mexico
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Middle East & Africa
- Turkey
- Saudi Arabia
- UAE
Table of content
1 Study Coverage
1.1 Specialty Paints and Coatings Product Introduction
1.2 Market by Type
1.2.1 Global Specialty Paints and Coatings Market Size by Type, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.2.2 Water-Based Paint
1.2.3 Solvent-Based Paint
1.2.4 Powder Paint
1.2.5 Others
1.3 Market by Application
1.3.1 Global Specialty Paints and Coatings Market Size by Application, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.3.2 Architectural
1.3.3 Traffic
1.3.4 Wood
1.3.5 Industrial Equipment
1.3.6 Others
1.4 Study Objectives
1.5 Years Considered
2 Global Specialty Paints and Coatings Production
2.1 Global Specialty Paints and Coatings Production Capacity (2017-2028)
2.2 Global Specialty Paints and Coatings Production by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
2.3 Global Specialty Paints and Coatings Production by Region
2.3.1 Global Specialty Paints and Coatings Historic Production by Region (2017-2022)
2.3.2 Global Specialty Paints and Coatings Forecasted Production by Region (2023-2028)
2.4 North America
2.5 Europe
2.6 China
2.7 Japan
3 Global Specialty Paints and Coatings Sales in Volume & Value Estimates and Forecasts
3.1 Global Specialty Paints and Coatings Sales Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028
3.2 Global Specialty Paints and Coatings Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028
